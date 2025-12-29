Affordability is a hot topic right now as, across the board, prices for consumer goods continue creeping up. And while there are plenty of high-quality wines in every price range, there are just as many retailing for eye-popping sums, especially in the fine and luxury wine spaces.

A recent report from Wine-Searcher identified the 10 most expensive wines in the world, and the least expensive bottle on the list goes for over $12,000. As expected, Burgundian bottles dominate, accounting for all but one entry. The lone outlier actually isn’t even from France, instead hailing from Mosel, Germany, a region renowned for its Riesling.

On the topic of dominance, six of the 10 wines come from one winemaker — Lalou Bize-Leroy, who established Burgundy’s Domaine d’Auvenay and Domaine Leroy with her husband, Marcel Leroy, in 1998. Both wineries are biodynamic and focus on small-batch production from prestigious vineyards across the region, hence the lofty prices.

Curious to see how expensive the world’s priciest bottles actually are? Keep reading to discover the 10 most expensive wines in the world, according to Wine-Searcher.

This red Burgundy from Domaine d’Auvenay comes from Gevrey-Chambertin, a village in the Côte de Nuits home to nine Grand Cru and 26 Premier Cru vineyard sites. The Pinot Noir grapes are harvested from old vines planted in Mazis-Chambertin, the village’s northernmost Grand Cru site. Bottled at 13 percent ABV, the wine is said to contain notes of dark cherry, forest floor, and tobacco with a strong mineral backbone. Average score: 98. Average price: $12,028.

Established in Germany’s Mosel Valley in 1797, Weingut Egon Müller is famous for producing some of the world’s most sought-after Riesling and bottles that display tremendous aging potential. This prestige bottling comes from the Scharzhofberger vineyard in the Saar district, a steep, south-facing site where grapes grow in a unique mixture of gray and red slate soils. Produced only in years deemed exceptional, the Riesling is known for its concentrated and compact palate delivering apricot, peach, and floral notes. Average score: 98. Average price: $13,681.

This Lalou Bize-Leroy-made wine comes from the Côte de Nuits’s Gevrey-Chambertin village, with all of the grapes harvested from the Grand Cru Chambertin vineyard. The site, also an AOC, is entirely dedicated to Pinot Noir, and its wines consistently rank among the world’s most expensive. This red Burgundy is produced in extremely limited quantities and is said to deliver intense red and black fruit notes, along with pops of earth, spice, and licorice. Average score: 98. Average price: $15,024.

Domaine Leflaive is located in Puligny-Montrachet, a small village in Burgundy’s Côte de Beaune renowned for its Chardonnay. The domaine itself is almost exclusively focused on white Burgundy production, and this bottling from the Montrachet Grand Cru vineyard is one of its most distinguished. At the time of Wine-Searcher’s publication, it was priced at $18,886, though it has since climbed in value to cross the $19K threshold. Average score: 95. Average price: $19,098.

Founded by Georges Roumier in 1927, Domaine Georges & Christophe is located in the village of Chambolle-Musigny in the Côte de Nuits. This Pinot Noir comes from the prestigious Musigny Grand Cru vineyard and has been said to contain a seductive combination of citrus and floral notes. Since the time of Wine-Searcher’s publication, the wine has increased in value from $18,238 to $18,507, shifting its position on the list. Average score: 97. Average price: $18,507.

Another from a familiar name on this list, this white Burgundy from Domaine d’Auvenay is produced from grapes grown in one of the smallest AOCs in France, the four-acre Criots-Bâtard-Montrachet. The Grand Cru vineyard is the only one entirely located within the boundaries of the Chassagne-Montrachet commune and has brown, limestone-rich soil known for cultivating some of the world’s best Chardonnay. The minuscule production scale drives up the cost of a bottle — some vintages yield as few as 300. Average score: 97. Average price: $21,736.

Located about 900 meters from the Criots-Bâtard-Montrachet vineyard is the Chevalier-Montrachet site, the source of this white Burgundy from Domaine d’Auvenay. Produced from a small parcel of the Grand Cru vineyard, the wine is only made in select years, driving up its price significantly. In the past five years, the Chardonnay has increased in value by more than 200 percent, rising from $7,500 to nearly $23,000. Average score: 98. Average price: $22,830.

It’s about time Domaine de la Romanée-Conti (DRC) made its presence known on this list. The illustrious Burgundian winery produces both Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, though its red Burgundies tend to be far more expensive than their white counterparts. This bottling comes from the minuscule, four-acre Romanée-Conti vineyard in the Vosne-Romanée village of the Côte de Nuits. The Grand Cru plot is one of the most legendary Pinot Noir sites in the world, with vines averaging around 50 years old, further increasing the cost per bottle. Average score: 98. Average price: $23,558.

Domaine d’Auvenay’s Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru is the world’s most expensive Chardonnay. All of the grapes come from Bâtard-Montrachet, a prestigious 30-acre Grand Cru vineyard in the Côte de Beaune located between the villages of Puligny-Montrachet and Chassagne-Montrachet. While the wine has since dipped in price to $22,202, at the time of Wine-Searcher’s publication, it was valued at $25,665, landing it firmly in the No. 2 spot. Average score: 97. Average price: $22,202.

From Domaine Leroy, Leroy Musigny Grand Cru is far and away the world’s most expensive wine, coming in at over $30,000 more than the first runner-up. The Grand Cru Pinot Noir comes from just 0.27 hectares (0.66 acres) of vineyard spread across four parcels in the legendary Musigny site in Burgundy’s Côte de Nuits. In the past 12 months, the wine’s global average retail price has skyrocketed, increasing over 40 percent from approximately $37,000 to well over $50,000. Average score: 98. Average price: $52,823.

