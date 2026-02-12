The total number of wineries in the U.S. contracted for the third year in a row, decreasing by 3 percent from 2025, according to the WineBusiness Analytics Winery Database. The downward trend is particularly noticeable in state-by-state counts, where the most populated state, California, dipped by 2 percent.

The top five states remain the same as in 2023, the last year when the overall number of wineries in the U.S. grew, with Oregon, Washington, Texas, and New York joining California as the states with the most. Among them, Oregon is the only one that recorded positive growth, showing a 3 percent increase from 2025 to 2026 as of February.

Beyond Oregon, six other states saw an increase in winery count: Tennessee, Virginia, Kansas, Vermont, West Virginia, and Arkansas. Two to watch are Virginia and Vermont: Each has carved out a niche for itself thanks to early adoption of and success in cultivating hybrid grapes.

Wine Business Daily publishes this list annually. This year’s list isn’t entirely a cause for doom and gloom: The majority of states’ losses are not drastic, as most drops were by 5 percent or less.

With that, here are the 50 states ranked by their number of wineries in 2026.

The States With the Most Wineries

State Wineries
California 4,646
Oregon 868
Washington 821
Texas 521
New York 450
Pennsylvania 401
Virginia 395
Ohio 327
Michigan 253
North Carolina 194
Missouri 148
Wisconsin 147
Colorado 144
Illinois 118
Georgia 108
Arizona 105
Indiana 105
Maryland 105
Minnesota 90
Iowa 85
Kentucky 81
Florida 79
New Jersey 76
Tennessee 72
Idaho 64
Connecticut 62
New Mexico 62
Massachusetts 58
Oklahoma 57
Kansas 47
Vermont 41
New Hampshire 36
Maine 35
Alabama 34
Nebraska 31
South Carolina 30
West Virginia 30
Rhode Island 20
Alaska 19
Arkansas 19
Montana 19
South Dakota 16
Utah 15
North Dakota 14
Nevada 13
Louisiana 12
Delaware 9
Hawaii 9
Wyoming 9
Mississippi 6
Washington, D.C. 1
Total 11,107

The States With the Most Wineries Per Capita (Per 100,000 Residents)

State Wineries Per Capita
Oregon 26.36
California 15.79
Washington 13.62
Vermont 8.10
Virginia 6.01
Idaho 4.42
Pennsylvania 4.05
New Mexico 3.87
Ohio 3.70
Iowa 3.58
Alaska 3.52
Michigan 3.31
Wisconsin 3.27
New Hampshire 3.26
Missouri 3.19
Colorado 3.19
Maine 3.15
New York 2.97
North Dakota 2.41
Kentucky 2.39
South Dakota 2.39
North Carolina 2.35
Rhode Island 2.34
Texas 2.33
Maryland 2.25
Connecticut 2.22
West Virginia 2.21
Montana 2.20
Kansas 2.18
Nebraska 2.15
Minnesota 2.11
Indiana 2.07
Wyoming 2.05
Oklahoma 1.93
Arizona 1.85
Tennessee 1.34
Georgia 1.32
Illinois 1.24
Delaware 1.13
New Jersey 1.07
Massachusetts 1.06
Alabama 0.90
Arkansas 0.84
Hawaii 0.81
South Carolina 0.73
Utah 0.62
Nevada 0.53
Florida 0.44
Louisiana 0.36
Mississippi 0.28
Washington, D.C. 0.18
Total 4.38

