The total number of wineries in the U.S. contracted for the third year in a row, decreasing by 3 percent from 2025, according to the WineBusiness Analytics Winery Database. The downward trend is particularly noticeable in state-by-state counts, where the most populated state, California, dipped by 2 percent.

The top five states remain the same as in 2023, the last year when the overall number of wineries in the U.S. grew, with Oregon, Washington, Texas, and New York joining California as the states with the most. Among them, Oregon is the only one that recorded positive growth, showing a 3 percent increase from 2025 to 2026 as of February.

Beyond Oregon, six other states saw an increase in winery count: Tennessee, Virginia, Kansas, Vermont, West Virginia, and Arkansas. Two to watch are Virginia and Vermont: Each has carved out a niche for itself thanks to early adoption of and success in cultivating hybrid grapes.

Wine Business Daily publishes this list annually. This year’s list isn’t entirely a cause for doom and gloom: The majority of states’ losses are not drastic, as most drops were by 5 percent or less.

With that, here are the 50 states ranked by their number of wineries in 2026.

The States With the Most Wineries

State Wineries California 4,646 Oregon 868 Washington 821 Texas 521 New York 450 Pennsylvania 401 Virginia 395 Ohio 327 Michigan 253 North Carolina 194 Missouri 148 Wisconsin 147 Colorado 144 Illinois 118 Georgia 108 Arizona 105 Indiana 105 Maryland 105 Minnesota 90 Iowa 85 Kentucky 81 Florida 79 New Jersey 76 Tennessee 72 Idaho 64 Connecticut 62 New Mexico 62 Massachusetts 58 Oklahoma 57 Kansas 47 Vermont 41 New Hampshire 36 Maine 35 Alabama 34 Nebraska 31 South Carolina 30 West Virginia 30 Rhode Island 20 Alaska 19 Arkansas 19 Montana 19 South Dakota 16 Utah 15 North Dakota 14 Nevada 13 Louisiana 12 Delaware 9 Hawaii 9 Wyoming 9 Mississippi 6 Washington, D.C. 1 Total 11,107

The States With the Most Wineries Per Capita (Per 100,000 Residents)

State Wineries Per Capita Oregon 26.36 California 15.79 Washington 13.62 Vermont 8.10 Virginia 6.01 Idaho 4.42 Pennsylvania 4.05 New Mexico 3.87 Ohio 3.70 Iowa 3.58 Alaska 3.52 Michigan 3.31 Wisconsin 3.27 New Hampshire 3.26 Missouri 3.19 Colorado 3.19 Maine 3.15 New York 2.97 North Dakota 2.41 Kentucky 2.39 South Dakota 2.39 North Carolina 2.35 Rhode Island 2.34 Texas 2.33 Maryland 2.25 Connecticut 2.22 West Virginia 2.21 Montana 2.20 Kansas 2.18 Nebraska 2.15 Minnesota 2.11 Indiana 2.07 Wyoming 2.05 Oklahoma 1.93 Arizona 1.85 Tennessee 1.34 Georgia 1.32 Illinois 1.24 Delaware 1.13 New Jersey 1.07 Massachusetts 1.06 Alabama 0.90 Arkansas 0.84 Hawaii 0.81 South Carolina 0.73 Utah 0.62 Nevada 0.53 Florida 0.44 Louisiana 0.36 Mississippi 0.28 Washington, D.C. 0.18 Total 4.38

*Image retrieved from bbourdages – stock.adobe.com

This story is a part of VP Pro, our free platform and newsletter for drinks industry professionals, covering wine, beer, liquor, and beyond. Sign up for VP Pro now!