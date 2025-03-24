There’s a lot of doom and gloom in the wine industry right now. And while global wine consumption might be at its lowest point since 1996, Americans still drink their fair share of it. According to new data from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), Americans consumed over 910 million gallons of wine in 2022. That amounts to roughly 0.42 gallons of wine consumed per capita every year.

But not all Americans drink the same. Regionally, the South drinks the most wine by far, with 309.6 million gallons drunk per year, while the Midwest drinks the least overall, with just 159.8 million gallons consumed. However, when broken down per capita, the Midwest and the South drink almost exactly the same amount annually: 0.36 and 0.37 gallons, respectively. Instead, the West drinks the most per capita, with roughly 0.53 gallons consumed per person per year.

Interested to see how much wine is consumed in your home state? Check out our maps below that break down the data by volume and per capita. And if you’re interested in more state-by-state consumption, check out our maps of the states that drink the most alcohol, the most beer, and the most liquor in America.

The States That Drink the Most Wine Per Capita

Washington, D.C. might be small in size, but it’s mighty when it comes to wine consumption. In the district, roughly 1.05 gallons of wine are consumed per capita every year, the most of any state or territory in the U.S. New Hampshire comes in second with 0.80 gallons, though the Northeastern state has no tax on alcohol, so sales are likely elevated by those crossing the border to stock up. Vermont rounds out the top three with 0.72 gallons consumed per person, while West Virginians drink the least amount of wine, consuming just 0.11 gallons per capita.

The States That Drink the Most Wine in Ethanol

As expected, the most populous states in the U.S. are the ones that drink the most wine. California, Florida, and Texas consume the most by volume with 156 million, 83.2 million, and 62.4 million gallons drunk in 2022. Conversely, the states with the lowest population numbers consume the least. South Dakota and West Virginia are tied for second-to-last place with 1.2 million gallons consumed, while Wyoming drinks the least wine overall, sipping just 1.1 million gallons a year.

Ranking the States

Gallons per Capita

Rank State Gallons of Ethanol Per Capita* 1 Washington, D.C. 1.05 2 New Hampshire 0.80 3 Vermont 0.72 4 Delaware 0.68 5 California 0.62 6 Hawaii 0.58 7 Florida 0.57 8 Massachusetts 0.57 9 Nevada 0.57 10 Oregon 0.57 11 Alaska 0.53 12 Connecticut 0.53 13 Rhode Island 0.52 14 New Jersey 0.51 15 Virginia 0.51 16 Montana 0.50 17 North Carolina 0.49 18 Washington 0.49 19 Illinois 0.48 20 Colorado 0.47 21 New York 0.46 22 Maine 0.42 23 Michigan 0.39 24 Minnesota 0.39 25 Wisconsin 0.39 26 Arizona 0.38 27 Indiana 0.36 28 Missouri 0.35 29 Maryland 0.34 30 Tennessee 0.34 31 Louisiana 0.33 32 Texas 0.33 33 North Dakota 0.31 34 Ohio 0.31 35 New Mexico 0.30 36 Pennsylvania 0.30 37 Idaho 0.29 38 Wyoming 0.29 39 Georgia 0.25 40 Alabama 0.24 41 South Carolina 0.24 42 Arkansas 0.23 43 Iowa 0.22 44 Kentucky 0.22 45 Nebraska 0.21 46 South Dakota 0.21 47 Mississippi 0.19 48 Oklahoma 0.18 49 Utah 0.17 50 Kansas 0.15 51 West Virginia 0.11

Gallons Overall

Rank State Gallons Overall* 1 California 156.0M 2 Florida 83.2M 3 Texas 62.4M 4 New York 59.3M 5 Illinois 39.5M 6 North Carolina 33.8M 7 New Jersey 30.4M 8 Virginia 28.7M 9 Massachusetts 26.2M 10 Pennsylvania 25.4M 11 Michigan 25.3M 12 Washington 24.8M 13 Ohio 23.3M 14 Arizona 18.3M 15 Colorado 18.0M 16 Georgia 17.4M 17 Oregon 15.9M 18 Indiana 15.7M 19 Tennessee 15.3M 20 Wisconsin 15.1M 21 Minnesota 14.3M 22 Missouri 14.1M 23 Maryland 13.5M 24 Connecticut 12.6M 25 Nevada 11.8M 26 Louisiana 9.6M 27 South Carolina 8.2M 28 Alabama 7.8M 29 New Hampshire 7.5M 30 Kentucky 6.5M 31 Hawaii 5.5M 32 Washington, D.C. 4.6M 33 Oklahoma 4.6M 34 Delaware 4.5M 35 Iowa 4.5M 36 Arkansas 4.5M 37 New Mexico 4.1M 38 Maine 3.9M 39 Rhode Island 3.8M 40 Montana 3.7M 41 Mississippi 3.7M 42 Idaho 3.6M 43 Utah 3.5M 44 Vermont 3.1M 45 Kansas 2.7M 46 Nebraska 2.6M 47 Alaska 2.4M 48 North Dakota 1.5M 49 West Virginia 1.2M 50 South Dakota 1.2M 51 Wyoming 1.1M

*This data uses an estimate of average ethanol content of sold or shipped spirits into gallons of ethanol (pure alcohol) before calculating per capita consumption estimates. For this data, the alcohol by volume value is 0.129 for wine, 0.045 for beer, and 0.411 for spirits.

**Image retrieved from Theeradech Sanin via stock.adobe.com