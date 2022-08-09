Ah, cheese. Just the word itself seems to ooze with delicious expectation. Is there anything more resplendent than a perfect piece of cheese atop a crusty piece of fresh bread and a glass of wine to complete the picture? (Answer: There is not.) They say what grows together goes together, and this is certainly true of cheese and wine. Without further adieu, from the people who brought you the iconic cheeses of France, enjoy our official guide to the cheeses of Italy.

Get your own copy of the original map here!