8 Toasts to La Marca on National Prosecco Day

Amid life’s highs and lows, you’ll always find cause for celebration — whether a daunting goal conquered, a birth in the family, a jubilant reunion with a longtime friend, or even just a streak of especially gorgeous weather. Whatever the occasion, amp up the toast by filling your glass with the universally beloved sparkling wine: La Marca Prosecco.

With a range of festive offerings, La Marca is best known for its flagship wine hailing from (you guessed it) the Prosecco D.O.C. in northeastern Italy. Known for its versatility, this zippy, effervescent wine is ideal to sip on its own or mix into bubbly cocktails. Want to take your toast up a notch? Try the La Marca Luminore D.O.C.G., with its voluptuous fruit and floral notes. If rosé is your thing, then you’re in luck: La Marca Prosecco Rosé D.O.C. will add a little color to the party.

In honor of National Prosecco Day, happening this year on Aug. 13, 2023, we asked savvy beverage lovers how and why they like to toast with La Marca. Their range of replies will not only help you find your own reasons to toast but will supercharge your cocktail game.

To Everyday Wins

“I love to sip La Marca to celebrate weekly victories. I have a lot of friends who are entrepreneurs, so we get together to raise a glass whenever we have something to celebrate. That could include simply making it through a hard week. When I want to jazz up the bubbles a bit, I add a little touch of Cognac-based orange liqueur on top, which makes it even more fun.”

Yolanda Shoshana, wine and spirits educator

New York City

To Carefree, Beachy Bliss

“I’ve been toasting summertime beach weekends with passion-fruit spritzes — made with La Marca Prosecco. La Marca is bright, crisp, and citrusy on its own, and makes an excellent base for low-alcohol cocktails. I’ll whip up a round of passion-fruit spritzes in tumblers and set out with friends for a sandy evening stroll. The spritz is tart and refreshing — a total crowd-pleaser. And with three ingredients, it couldn’t be easier to make.”

Erica Duecy, drinks writer and podcast host

New York City

Passion Fruit Spritz

Ingredients:

4 ounces La Marca Prosecco

2 ounces club soda

1 ounce Dominican passion fruit liqueur*

Garnish: lime wheel

Instructions:

Fill a tumbler with ice. Add La Marca Prosecco, club soda, passion fruit liqueur and stir. Garnish with lime wheel.

*Note: Use handcrafted, small-batch passion fruit liqueur from the Dominican Republic or the recipe formulation changes.

To La Dolce Vita

In the bustling Northern California town of Petaluma, one bar owner has been beating the heat with a white port spritzer, made with La Marca Prosecco. “Cheers to making every moment in life sweet,” she toasts. “Cheers to la dolce vita.’ Saluti!”

Sahar Gharai, wine bar owner and sommelier

Petaluma, Calif.

Sonoma Port Spritzer

Ingredients:

4 ounces of La Marca Prosecco

2 ounces of white port wine

2 slices of Cara Cara oranges

Garnish: sprig of mint

Instructions:

Pour the port-style wine into a glass over ice, followed by La Marca Prosecco. Squeeze one orange slice into the glass, and add the other to the rim. Garnish with a sprig of mint.

To Timeless Traditions

Food and wine writer Amy Zavatto recounts a fond memory of traveling to Sicily during the Roman Catholic celebration known as Ferragosto. Incidentally, the holiday takes place in mid-August, during the same week as National Prosecco Day in the United States.

“After a long day on the beach,” she writes in her book, “the towns come alive at night with music, street fairs, and throngs of vacationers strolling around, eating gelato, and enjoying time off from work and school. One of our favorite things to do was grab a seat at an outdoor cafe, within earshot of some live music, spooning out a chilly, espresso-topped affogato, or simply sipping on a little amaretto over ice.”

Amy Zavatto, food and wine writer

Staten Island, N.Y.

Want to join the festivities? Try Zavatto’s sparkling recipe below.

Felice’s Ferragosto*

Ingredients:

6 ounces La Marca Prosecco

2 ounces amaretto liqueur

2 ounces freshly squeezed orange juice

4 dashes of orange bitters

Garnish: orange peel

Instructions:

Pour the amaretto, orange juice, and bitters into a pitcher. Top with La Marca Prosecco. Stir and garnish with the orange peel.

*Serves two.

To Thinking Outside the Box (or Bottle)

As a chef and food entrepreneur, Matt Keurbis revels in the process of experimenting with clever new flavor combinations. Adding a little bubbly to the mix helps:

“Summer, good food, and a chilled glass of Prosecco: I love the way this wine complements my miso and tamarind chicken salad at our annual neighborhood summer party. The bright acid and the fruit in the Prosecco pair with the miso and the soy in the salad dressing. A little bit of tart tamarind and spice from our small-batch hot sauce gives a zing that opens your taste buds for that next sip of La Marca Prosecco.”

Matt Keurbis, chef and hot sauce entrepreneur

Salem, Ore.

To Monday. Or Any Other Day of the Week.

“Sparkles always make it feel like a celebration, even if it’s just your average Monday night. My husband and I have started celebrating the small things in our life versus just the big milestones and anniversaries. On a recent Monday night, we opened some bubbles while working on a puzzle, listening to our records with our incense burning in the background. It was perfect.”

Elizabeth Eichhorn, sales director

San Antonio, Texas

To Taste That Takes You Places

In 2022, Melanie Wynne was slated for a trip to the Prosecco region of Italy when she caught a case of (yep) Covid. Sure, she may have missed the trip of a lifetime, but she knows exactly what drink will take her there:

“My favorite way of consuming Prosecco is to add a splash of elderflower liqueur and a single slice of white nectarine. I serve it with a decadent slice of pound cake or sip the drink on its own while sitting on my porch and watching the world go by. It just feels so elegant.”

Melanie Wynne

Richmond, Va.

To No Place Like Home

As for me, your toastmaster? I celebrate daily. After two decades of renting, I was overjoyed to recently buy my first house. The renovations and work projects are endless: I’ll spend an afternoon painting walls, stacking wood, or weeding the garden, then wind down by sipping a cocktail around the backyard bonfire. My new home is in the heart of apple country, where orchards have historically thrived, so a cider mimosa is only fitting. It’s a lovely way to ease into the fall harvest season, especially when mixed with La Marca Prosecco.

Amy Bess Cook, wine club founder

Asheville, N.C.

Harvest Season Cider Mimosa

Ingredients:

4 ounces La Marca Prosecco, chilled

1 ounce premium brandy

3 ounces apple cider, chilled

Splash of soda water

Drop of honey

Sprinkle of cinnamon sugar

Cinnamon stick

Garnish: slice of thinly sliced apple

Instructions:

Pour the brandy into a glass, followed by the cider and Prosecco. Add soda water and honey, stirring with a cinnamon stick. Add your apple slice, et voilà.

No matter what inspires you to lift your glass, be sure to fill it with something special — like La Marca Prosecco. It makes an ideal toast on National Prosecco Day or any other day. Cheers!

This article is sponsored by La Marca Prosecco.