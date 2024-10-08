Since launching in 2007, Josh Cellars has become the fastest-growing premium table wine brand in the U.S., with case sales increasing from just 1,200 per year to over 5 million in 2023. The brand is also on track to have another fantastic year in 2024 — not without help from the viral Josh memes that gripped the internet in January.

What’s driving Josh’s success? Largely its low cost and approachable flavors. Founded with the mission of providing consumers with quality Napa Valley wines at a more accessible price, the brand immediately made a splash with its $10 to $20 price tags. And while it might now offer varietals like Pinot Noir, Merlot, Chardonnay, rosé, Prosecco, and more, it got its start producing Cabernet Sauvignon, which remains the top-selling bottle in the portfolio.

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon is certainly easy-drinking, but the world of Cabernet is filled with bottles with similar profiles that deserve your attention. So whether you’re looking for a new bottle to add to your rotation or trade in your Josh for good, check out these 10 worthy alternatives to Josh Cabernet Sauvignon.

Tribute Wines Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

If price point is what’s pulling you to Josh, you’ll be thrilled with Tribute Wine’s 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, which will run you just $14. The 14 percent ABV California Cab delivers big and bold dark fruit and a grippy, slightly tannic mouthfeel, and it punches above its weight class.

McBride Sisters Collection Red Blend 2020

While this bottle isn’t technically a Cabernet, the grape does drive the red blend, which is supplemented by varietals like Merlot, Pinot Noir, and Syrah. This blend means the wine drinks similarly to Josh in terms of its juicy profile, but an undercurrent of earthy soil and black pepper offer a complexity that Josh lacks. Priced at $20, it’s a great option for at-home, weeknight drinking with your favorite show.

Ringbolt Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

Western Australia is a fantastic lens through which to explore Cabernet Sauvignon and Ringbolt Cabernet Sauvignon from Margaret River is a run-don’t-walk kind of purchase. Bottled at just 13.5 percent ABV, the wine has the same alcohol content as Josh, and at $20, it will only set you back a few extra dollars. The wine opens with earthy, red fruit and cracked peppercorn aromas that carry over into a well-balanced, tannic palate.

Robert Hall Winery Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

Looking to give a new wine a try but unwilling to depart from California Cab? Try reaching for Robert Hall Winery Cabernet Sauvignon, which is made about 250 miles south of Napa in Paso Robles. Bottled at 14.5 percent ABV, the wine is supple and soft, offering a rich blackberry essence and an undercurrent of black pepper. Similarly priced at $20, it’s a real bang-for-your-buck pick.

Ravel and Stitch Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

Considering Cabernet Sauvignon is the only wine produced by Ravel and Stitch, you can bet on its deliciousness. Hailing from California’s Central Coast, this $21 wine delivers the punchy qualities associated with California Cabernets on a palate defined by dark cherry, blackberry, and vanilla flavors.

Spring Seed Wine Co. ‘Cockscomb’ Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

With a similar climate to Napa Valley, South Australia’s McLaren Vale region is another prime location for growing Cabernet Sauvignon, and this bottle from Spring Seed Wine Co. is sure to wow. Bottled at 14.5 percent ABV, the liquid is full-bodied and overflows with red currant and cherry flavors.

Ashbrook Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

Established in 1975, Ashbrook Estate is one of the oldest wineries in Australia’s Margaret River region, and the winery’s command over Cabernet production is on full display in this bottle. The wine exudes juicy cherry and chocolate oak flavors alongside a complex, herbaceous blend of eucalyptus, mint, and black pepper.

Madroña Vineyards Signature Collection Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

If your favorite thing about Josh Cabernet is its easy-drinking nature but you’re comfortable spending a few extra bucks, look no further than Madroña Vineyards. Based in California’s El Dorado AVA, the winery sits about 3,000 feet above sea level, resulting in big-bodied, tannic wines with tons of juicy fruit flavors. Aged for 22 months in oak barrels, the brand’s Signature Collection Cabernet Sauvignon delivers softened tannins on a palate teeming with red fruit.

Januik Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

Northern California often takes all the credit for the phenomenal American Cabernets on the market, but there are dozens of regions nationwide making stellar bottles. Take this one from Washington’s Columbia Valley as an example. Januik’s 14.4 percent ABV Cab opens with soft aromas of black pepper and red fruit before a rich and decadent palate takes over. With a hint of bitterness on the finish, this wine takes the drinker on a journey — and at just $35, it’s a journey worth taking.

Langmeil Winery ‘The Blacksmith’ Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

Just like Josh, Langmeil Winery’s Cabernet Sauvignon delivers balance between soft tannins and zippy acidity. Cozy and easy to drink, this $35 bottle shows off Cabernet’s traditional dark fruit flavors, with a hint of rhubarb and beetroot to shake things up.