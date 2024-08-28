It’s Aperitivo Time With One of NYC’s Best Bartenders, Mario Firmani

The art of the aperitivo is a centuries-old tradition in Italy. Translating to opener, the aperitivo isn’t just a pre-dinner drink; it’s a time-honored practice that serves as a bridge between the workday and the evening, a way to unwind and stimulate the appetite in good company with good food and drink.

Mario Firmani, bar manager at an establishment that’s in the 50 Best Bars list, knows a thing or two about the aperitivo.

Mario grew up in Central Jersey (which now officially exists) to Italian parents. “I’m as first generation and Italian as it gets,” he jokes. Besides his house, the other place where he did a lot of maturing was in restaurants. “My parents owned a restaurant for like 25 years. I was always around the industry.”

Whether he was at his parents’ restaurant or at home for Sunday supper, wine was always flowing. Responsibly, of course. “Whether it was celebratory or something we’d have before a meal, Prosecco was always open in our house. It’s very versatile and works great with just about anything.”

Seated well at the top of the list for sparkling wines in the land of la dolce vita, La Marca Prosecco is a regional wine made in northeastern Italy. A collective of eight wineries from the Veneto region, the signature La Marca Blue bottles are produced using the Glera grape.

When asked why he prefers the effortless style and refreshing taste of La Marca, Mario replied that “it’s a great Prosecco that lends itself really well to cocktails. La Marca has the balance to complement the other flavors without dominating the drink.”

Though they both are bubbly, unlike Champagne, Prosecco is typically made using the Martinotti Method, which involves the still wine from the first fermentation being added to a stainless steel tank for the second fermentation. The stainless steel tank, as opposed to oak (or other tree) barrels, means that the soon-to-be-sparkling wine spends less time in contact with lees (also known as leftover yeast) and keeps the flavors brighter and more aromatic rather than bready.

With his entire life spent soaking up both delicious tomato sauce and the secrets to hospitality, it was time for Mario to make a name for himself. While attending college at Rutgers in Newark, he needed to make money. Naturally, he went to work in a restaurant. He started as a busser at 18 and worked his way up to bartending. Being a creative, well-known bartender in New Jersey was one thing, but Firmani had his sights set just across the Hudson River in New York City.

“There was a lot of self-education, books, going to other bars, … but I had a lot of mentors and a close group of friends that I’m still working with today.”

Now at the helm of one of downtown Manhattan’s busiest cocktail bars, he looks back on his long journey with humor. “It’s funny because [their restaurant] was a BYOB place so there was never really a bar and my parents weren’t big cocktail drinkers.”

Mario pauses. “My dad’s gotten into cocktails now with my trajectory in life,” he says with a laugh.

The Nonna Spritz is Mario’s ode to the homeland.

“I don’t know anyone who doesn’t enjoy a spritz, especially on a nice day. It works well whether you’re outside or as an early dinner or light lunch cocktail.”

The spritz, like the aperitivo, is as Italian as it gets. He looked to continue the long tradition and put his own recipe into the mix.

“I found inspiration in the Hugo Spritz [which features elderflower liqueur]. I love Negronis, so I wanted to incorporate more bitter flavors but keep it refreshing. The Cocchi Americano has a great bitter note to it while Amaro Nonino has burnt orange and baking spice flavors — it’s this effervescent, spicy, bitter drink that has freshness thanks to the grapefruit soda and the green apple, [along with the] lemony zing and peach flavors of La Marca.”

The amalgamation of the various liqueurs and sparkling wine gives the drink a golden hue. Add the dazzling green sprigs of the fresh mint garnish and you’ll feel like you’re gazing at a palm tree on the Amalfi Coast, lounging the afternoon away.

So, as you plan your next aperitivo time, do as the Italians — and most importantly, Mario — do. Invite a bunch of friends over to enjoy some prosciutto, formaggio, and fresh pomodoro with crusty Italian bread, and be sure to mix up a pitcher of thirst-quenching spritzes.

Bellissimo!

Mario’s Nonna’s Spritz Recipe

Ingredients:

½ ounce Amaro Nonino

½ ounce Cocchi Americano

½ ounce Fever Tree Grapefruit Soda

3 ½ ounce La Marca Prosecco

Directions:

Add ingredients in order (Nonino, Cocchi, Fever Tree, and La Marca to top) to a wine glass filled with ice. Stir a few times to incorporate flavors. Garnish with sprigs of fresh mint.

This article is sponsored by La Marca Prosecco.