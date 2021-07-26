Despite what George Clooney, or a friend who drank tequila before having “the best night of their life,” may tell you, no, tequila is not a stimulant.

Instead, it’s simply a rumor that has grown more and more popular over the past decade, with many touting tequila as the only “upper” spirit –– but there is no basis in fact or research to support this claim.

Tequila contains ethanol, and ethanol is actually a well-known depressant. In the end, tequila will have the same intoxicating effect that every type of alcohol has on the brain. Sure, you may feel like tequila is giving you more energy than other spirits, but a lot of this is purely psychological.