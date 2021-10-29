It’s difficult to overstate the cultural significance of Diá de Muertos in Mexico, and yet here in the US, many misunderstand what the holiday is really all about. Though it literally translates to “Day of the Dead,” Diá de Muertos is actually a commemoration of life. And it’s observed over the first two days of November—not that infamous last day of October. Festive music reverberates through town squares, people parade in the streets, their faces painted in the familiar iconography of calaveras (skulls), brightly colored marigolds and pastries are placed around ofrendas (makeshift altars)… all in the service of celebration.

If you’re unable to experience this exuberance in its native land, there is still plenty of partying to partake in at home. Especially now that you’ve got a little help from the world’s top selling producer of ultra-premium tequila: PATRÓN. The legendary liquor brand has partnered with Mexican artist Lugar de Huida and Isabel Zapata — an essayist and poet native to Mexico City — to spin a unique yarn inspired by the origin myths and iconography of the annual holiday.

The animated short is narrated by Mexican actor, Eugenio Derbez and can be watched in its entirety below. Entitled, “The Story of Día de Muertos”, it highlights the traditions of honoring ancestors through the journey of the Calavera bee. If the iconic insect looks familiar, it’s for good reason. This storied honey-maker adorns every bottle of PATRÓN you see on shelves today, symbolizing a relationship to the building block of the liquor: Blue Weber agave. Here it has been remade to fit the holiday, and its sweet nectar brings the festivities to life.

Of course, you’ll also need a little liquid to toast the occasion. And for this, PATRÓN offers three seasonally-inspired recipes to fit the mood. Each one is built around the brand’s award-winning liquids — all of which are 100% free of additives, distilled from extra-matured blue weber agave from the Highlands of Jalisco.

The crystal clear PATRÓN Silver is a versatile gem, smooth sipping on its own, while forming the sturdy backbone for an elegant tequila cocktail. The award-winning Reposado starts with that same solid foundation and adds a touch of vanilla sweetness. The addition of this flavor — along with a light tan hue — is wholly the result of cask maturation. It spends up to a year patiently aging in hand-fashioned American oak casks at PATRÓN’s idyllic hacienda distillery.

As you prepare your Diá de Muerto cocktails, PATRÓN encourages you to consider the age-old themes of the holiday: How can we hope to carry the spirit of our ancestors with us in the present and into the future? Embrace the cultural touchstones of Mexico, as expressed through family, art, laughter — and, yes, tequila.

PATRÓN does not compromise when it comes to this venerated liquid. The brand follows the same authentic approach that’s been practiced in Mexico for centuries. Many competing marks try to gain an edge by adding sugars, sometimes even imbuing their “tequilas” with artificial colorings. These are practices that PATRÓN expressly avoids across all its labels. After all, there are no shortcuts to a world-class tequila. It’s the way the storied brand has approached production ever since debuting on shelves over 30 years ago.

In the case of Reposado, it equals meticulously crafted agave spirit mingling with the best quality barrels over time. Though it goes well beyond the barrel, of course. Each and every pour of this ultra-premium tequila is in service to time-honored Mexican traditions. The cocktails you craft with it are an extension of the very same. Follow the recipes below to be left with a lively result, rendered especially for a holiday meant to make you feel alive. Raise a glass and lift your spirits high.

Marigold Mule

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Patrón Silver

1/2 oz St Germain

3/4 oz fresh squeezed lime juice

3 oz Ginger beer

Directions

Add all ingredients in a highball glass filled with ice. Stir to combine and garnish with a lime wedge and a marigold (Please note: use only marigolds that are pesticide-free, and for ornamental purposes only as it isn’t safe to eat them)

Paloma Roja

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Patrón Reposado

1 1/2 oz fresh squeezed blood orange juice.

1/2 oz lime juice

1/4 oz agave syrup

3 oz soda

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake to chill and combine. Strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a blood orange wedge.

Pan de Muertos

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Patrón Reposado

1/2 oz Orgeat

3/4 oz Lime juice

1/2 oz Patrón Citronge

3/4 oz Pineapple Juice

Directions

Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake to chill and combine. Strain into a rocks glass filled with crushed ice.

Garnish:

Smoking cinnamon stick and pineapple leaves (by pulling the leaves from the stem of the pineapple).

