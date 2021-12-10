Suffice it to say that vodka is the most versatile spirit on your shelf. It has the flexibility to be the star of the show or works in harmony as a supporting player when infused with spices or fruit, or used alongside other spirits and liqueurs.

The brand was launched by renowned American businessman Sidney Frank. Thanks to cellar master François Thibault, both a distiller and native of Cognac who created the liquid, Frank’s dreams became a reality as he took his wealth of experience and crafted a beautiful spirit that has been a top-shelf choice for over two decades. As the French say, voilà.

The secret to why GREY GOOSE is so delicious and of such high quality isn’t really a secret. It’s distilled in France using just two ingredients: water from Gensac-la-Pallue in southwestern France and single-origin wheat from Picardy in the north. That’s it. No record number of distillations, no marketing gimmickry.

You can absolutely enjoy GREY GOOSE on its own, but we’re talking Martini Cocktails here: the tuxedo of cocktails. So let’s change out of those sweatpants and make some delicious drinks that are just the thing to add to the long winter months.

CLASSIC DRY VODKA MARTINI COCKTAIL



This first drink is a classic for a very simple reason: It’s consistently delicious. Why use GREY GOOSE instead of, well, some other vodka? The quality, taste, and legacy of GREY GOOSE.

The marriage of orange bitters, vodka, and Italian dry vermouth makes for a timeless drink that has notes of citrus, aromatic fruits, and a hint of herbaceousness from the fortified wine. The lemon oils from the garnish brighten the cocktail. Anytime you’re drinking a Martini, you’re drinking an iconic piece of history. While Mr. Bond, James Bond, might disagree with our method of stirring, he sure would appreciate the GREY GOOSE.

Ingredients

2 ½ ounces GREY GOOSE® Vodka

½ ounce MARTINI & ROSSI® Extra Dry Vermouth

1-2 dash orange bitters

Directions

Add GREY GOOSE®, vermouth, and bitters to a cocktail glass filled with very cold cubed ice. Stir for 30 seconds or so. Strain into a chilled Martini cocktail glass. Garnish with a twist of lemon.

LONG MARTINI COCKTAIL



We get it: Sometimes you need a break from the fancy cocktail glass and just want to sip on something spicy, delicious, and refreshingly tasty. Enter the Long Martini Cocktail. It’s “long” because instead of being served up like other Martini cocktails, it’s served in a Collins glass with ice and soda water.

The bubbles in this recipe come from Fever-Tree Ginger Ale, which complements the citrus notes of GREY GOOSE and adds a kick of spicy ginger to the drink.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces GREY GOOSE® Vodka

¾ ounce NOILLY PRAT® Dry Vermouth

3 ounces Fever-Tree Premium Ginger Ale

2 dashes orange bitters (optional)

Lemon Wedge

Directions

Add ingredients into a tall cocktail glass filled with ice. Stir to marry flavors. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

*For a drier option, replace Fever-Tree Ginger Ale with Fever-Tree Soda.

ESPRESSO MARTINI COCKTAIL



As the big shot salesman in Glengarry Glen Ross says: Coffee is for closers. And he’s right. So why not close out your night with one of life’s simple pleasures, the decadent, rich, velvety Espresso Martini.

This wintry cocktail is truly greater than the sum of its parts. First of all, the GREY GOOSE acts as an exquisite base spirit that amplifies the other characters in the story.

The other layers of flavor come from the robust espresso straight from the spout, and coffee liqueur, which adds a touch of sweetness, chocolate, espresso, and herbaceous notes. A pinch of salt puts a little more emphasis to the delicious brew.

The Espresso Martini is ideal to drink around a crackling fire as you dream of the warmer months just ahead.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces GREY GOOSE® Vodka

1 ounce single-origin espresso

¾ ounce coffee liqueur

Pinch of salt

3 coffee beans

Directions

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice and shake vigorously for 10 to 15 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with three whole coffee beans.

And if you’re feeling dark and sweet, grate a little of your favorite dark chocolate bar on top for good measure.

WET MARTINI COCKTAIL



For a slightly saltier Martini, which this writer enjoys after a big meal, go for the Wet Martini. The GREY GOOSE is complemented by Noilly Prat Vermouth, an aromatized wine made with 20 herbs and spices such as coriander, chamomile, and elderflower.

The spices in the vermouth mingle with the subtle citrus zest aromas of apple, pepper, and almond on the palate from GREY GOOSE. The olive garnish adds a welcome hint of salinity (and is much tastier to munch on than a lemon peel). The Wet Martini is ideal to drink around a crackling fire as you dream of the warmer months just ahead.

Ingredients

2 ounces GREY GOOSE® Vodka

1 ounce NOILLY PRAT® Original French Dry Vermouth

1 dash of orange bitters

2 Mediterranean olives

Directions

Add ingredients in a mixing glass. Top with cubed ice and stir for 30 seconds or so. Using a Hawthorne strainer, pour into a chilled Martini glass. Garnish with one or three Mediterranean (we prefer Lucques) olives on a GREY GOOSE® pick — remember an even number of garnishes is bad luck!

SIP RESPONSIBLY. ©2021. GREY GOOSE, ITS TRADE DRESS AND THE GEESE DEVICE ARE TRADEMARKS. IMPORTED BY GREY GOOSE IMPORTING COMPANY, CORAL GABLES, FL. VODKA – 40% ALC. BY VOL. DISTILLED FROM FRENCH WHEAT.

This article is sponsored by GREY GOOSE® Vodka.