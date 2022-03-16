Crown Royal is the world’s top-selling, highest-rated Canadian whisky. And for good reason. The lavish liquid inside the bottle is crafted by hand and aged with patience and purpose. The stately glass it sits in radiates under a golden cap, all outfitted in a regal purple bag. The perfect gift, everything about Crown Royal and its presentation is a joy waiting to be shared. But no need to wait for any sort of special occasion. Enjoying Crown Royal is a celebration unto itself, and there’s a bottle — or can — to suit anyone who chooses to celebrate.

Among the most extraordinary characteristics of Crown Royal is its versatility. With a well-rounded portfolio featuring smooth, spicy, and bold variations, this is an elegant whisky that goes equally well over ice as it does neat or in a classic cocktail, which is why Crown Royal has been a backbar staple since it debuted in 1939.

If you want to share the spirit with the whisky purists in your life, look no further than the brand’s core range. Crown Royal Deluxe is quite literally the standard of excellence by which all other Canadian whiskies are measured. An extraordinary blend of the brand’s finest whiskies, it’s a harmony of vanilla, oak, and orchard fruit. Not to be outdone, Crown Royal Northern Harvest Rye has been called the best whisky in the world. It sings a chorus of caraway, caramel, butterscotch, and cream. Simply spectacular from nose to finish, it is the ideal gift for any whisky fan.

For the seasoned spirits connoisseur, opt for the extra rare Crown Royal Aged 18 Years. This elegant amber whisky is top-shelf territory and the pinnacle of blending. On the nose, Crown Royal 18 surrenders a potpourri of vanilla bean and stone fruit aromas. On the palate, caramel, spice, hazelnut, and oak are in perfect balance, all leading to a delicate nougat finish. A truly exceptional bottle, this is the gift for special occasions.

For those who prefer their whisky flavored, Crown Royal lays claim to an outstanding line of liquids to suit any fancy and any season. Crown Royal Vanilla is ideal for winter into spring, infused with the rich flavor of Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla. For summer months, Crown Royal Peach offers the luscious stone fruit sweetness of fresh Georgia peaches, while Crown Royal Regal Apple is a great example for autumn — crisp and slightly tart, it goes down as soulfully as the setting sun in October.

Each and every flavored Crown Royal bottling is a perfect companion for the at-home mixologist. But for those looking for expertly crafted drinks with none of the effort, the brand offers a crowd-pleasing range of 7 percent ABV ready-to-drink cocktails. Available in a variety of flavors, including Whisky & Cola, Washington Apple, and Peach Tea, they’re the perfect addition to dinner parties, social gatherings, or the next big game.

Whether sticking to the tried-and-true classics, opting for a sophisticated pop of flavor, or looking for a drink ready for any occasion, there’s a Crown Royal for every whisky enthusiast out there. And no matter the bottle you choose, there’s a cocktail to make it shine for the season. Here are a few of our favorite recipes for spring and beyond, ready to showcase any Crown Royal on your bar.

Northern Buck

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces Crown Royal Northern Harvest Rye

¾ ounce fresh lime juice

3 ounces ginger beer

Lime wheel

2 dashes aromatic bitters

Directions

Combine Crown Royal Northern Harvest Rye Whisky and lime juice in a shaker, add ice. Shake well and strain into a highball glass over fresh ice. Top with ginger beer and garnish with lime wheel and two dashes of aromatic bitters.

Old Fashioned

Ingredients

1 ounce Crown Royal Fine Deluxe

¼ ounce simple syrup

1-3 dashes bitters

Orange twist

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and stir until chilled Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice and garnish with orange twist

Royal Peach Fizz

Ingredients

½ ounce Crown Royal Peach

½ ounce fresh orange juice

6 ounces Champagne

1 sprig of mint

Directions

Add Crown Royal Peach and orange juice to a glass. Top with Champagne. Garnish with mint.

This article is sponsored by Crown Royal.