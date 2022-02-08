This article is sponsored by Don Julio.

We all know that Valentine’s Day, observed annually on Feb.14, traditionally celebrates the bonds of romantic love. Let’s face it, though: Equally deserving of celebration are the loving bonds of friendship, which is why Galentine’s Day is low key our favorite holiday of the month.

First introduced to the world through the magic that is “Parks and Recreation,” Galentine’s Day is a more lighthearted celebration of our friends, observed on Valentine’s Day Eve. It’s a time for such activities as boozy brunching, watching small-screen favorites, and generally treating one’s self.

As a wise woman once said, “Maybe our girlfriends are our soulmates.” That sentiment can ring true, both for those paired or single, and regardless of how you identify. Galentine’s Day is for everyone, and our personal favorite way to observe the occasion is with a Don Julio cocktail in hand.

From sparkling blanco sippers to a reposado-laden cold brew concoction that might just steal your heart away from the Espresso Martini, our list of Galentine’s Day cocktails will have you asking Don Julio to be your valentine by the end of the day.

Pink Heart Paloma

Serves one

Let’s be honest: The refreshing and attractive Paloma has always had our heart. Not only is it a crowd-pleaser any time of the day, but its pale pink hue also makes it a picture-perfect choice for the occasion. Don Julio Reposado elevates the cocktail to celebration status, with its mellow and citrusy aroma and velvety smooth finish. For even more fun, try a Paloma Paleta (a.k.a. a boozy ice pop).

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounce Don Julio Reposado

2 ounces fresh pink grapefruit juice

½ ounce fresh lime juice

2 ounces sparkling water

Himalayan pink salt for the rim

Directions:

Grab a wedge of your grapefruit before juicing, and rub it around the rim of a highball or rocks glass. Pour Himalayan pink salt into a shallow platter before dipping the rim of your glass. Turn to coat. Next, add ice to your glass. Measure and pour out each ingredient save for the sparkling water into your glass, and stir gently with a bar spoon to combine. Top with sparkling water and stir again.

Rosé All Galentine’s Day

Serves two

We’re leaning into full Galentine’s Day mode with this sparkling, deeply hued cocktail. If you think this is just any old rosé cocktail you’d be wrong, as Don Julio Blanco adds a signature crisp, sweet flavor that’s complemented by the tartness of hibiscus and vibrancy of fresh mint. Plus, bubbles make everything more fun.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Don Julio Blanco

1 ounce fresh lime juice

1 ounce hibiscus syrup*

5-6 mint leaves

Rosé or pink sparkling wine for topping

Rose petal garnish, optional

Directions:

Fill your shaker with ice before adding your Don Julio Blanco, lime juice, hibiscus syrup, and fresh mint. Shake vigorously for around 15 seconds and then strain evenly into two flute glasses. Top glasses off with rosé or pink sparkling wine and add a rose petal if you choose.

*For the Hibiscus Syrup:

Combine ¼ cup of dried hibiscus leaves with 1 cup of boiling water and allow to steep for 10 minutes.

Strain and discard leaves before one cup of sugar.

Stir and cool.

The Añejo Smash

Serves two

What we love about a smash is the unlimited potential when it comes to flavor combinations. This one marries the woody, honeyed taste of Don Julio Añejo with juicy dark berries and fresh mint —the perfect opportunity to channel all that pent-up energy into muddling up some tasty cocktails for you and your friends.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Don Julio Añejo

1 ounce orange liqueur

1 ½ ounces agave nectar

1 ounce fresh lemon juice

4 ounces tonic water

5 Mint leaves + 2 mint sprigs

3 Strawberries

4 Blackberries

Directions:

In a cocktail shaker, add all of your mint and blackberries as well as two of your strawberries. Muddle until the ingredients are completely macerated. Add the Don Julio Añejo, orange liqueur, agave nectar, lemon juice, and ice. Shake vigorously for 20-30 seconds, then use a fine-mesh sieve to strain evenly into two cups full of crushed ice. Top with a sprig of mint and add a halved strawberry, top removed, to the rim.

Repo Cold Brew

Serves two

When it comes to brunch cocktails, this Repo Cold Brew brings all of the buzz you need to start your Galentine’s Day the right way. Smooth Don Julio Reposado shares the spotlight with a nutty and aromatic cold brew before it’s all cooled down with a bit of creamy milk (vegan alternatives are also fine!). It’s super simple to make and requires few ingredients, so you can keep ‘em coming all afternoon.

Ingredients:

3 ounces Don Julio Reposado

4 ounces milk of your choice

2 ounces cold brew coffee

½ ounce simple syrup, optional

Directions:

Add your Don Julio Reposado, milk, and simple syrup to an ice-filled shaker and give it a vigorous shake for 20-30 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice and top with around 2 ounces cold brew coffee, or to taste. If you don’t usually take your coffee with sugar, feel free to skip the simple syrup.

Spicy Watermelon Margarita

Serves one

Sometimes, love can be spicy. Sometimes, it can be sweet. Kind of like you! This flavorful cocktail combines the best of both, with refreshing watermelon and tingly jalapeño that are complemented by the crisp agave flavor of Don Julio Blanco. We’ve even spiced up the rim, opting for a mix of classic salt and mouthwatering tajín.

Ingredients:

1 ¼ ounces Don Julio Blanco

¼ ounce orange liqueur

2 ounces watermelon juice

¼ ounce fresh lime juice

1-2 small slices Jalapeño

Tajín for the rim

Salt for the rim

Wedge of fresh watermelon, optional

Directions: