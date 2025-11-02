Functional beverages are all the rage right now. Typically non-alcoholic, these beverages are often made with ingredients like adaptogens and nootropics, which are said to alter mood, lower stress, or improve concentration. And as consumers reportedly opt for less alcohol, these functional beverages act as an alternative, and their popularity likely won’t wane any time soon. In 2022, the global functional beverage category was valued at $175.5 billion. By 2030, that figure is expected to swell to over $339 billion — a compound annual growth rate of 8.6 percent.

But while these drinks might be lining the shelves of Whole Foods and “shoppy shops” nationwide, most people don’t really know what’s actually in them. Seriously, take a look at any given brand’s ingredients panel and you might feel a bit out of your depth, scratching your head wondering what the hell schisandra or rhodiola rosea even are. Beyond that, how will ashwagandha even make you feel?

Considering these dietary supplements are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), very little research has been done to fully understand their impacts on the body. And the information that has been collected comes from smaller studies, meaning broader findings are still up for debate. So we’re taking a look at some of the most common ingredients listed on functional beverage labels to decode what they actually mean, where they come from, and how they might make you feel, depending on the limited research available.

From L-theanine and L-tryptophan to cordyceps and lion’s mane, keep reading to find out what the ingredients in your functional beverage actually mean.

Probiotics

For the last decade or so, it seems like gut health has been at the forefront of everyone’s mind. And if there’s one thing almost constantly mentioned in these discussions about gastrointestinal wellness, it’s probiotics. Many functional beverage brands — and even some soda brands — choose to incorporate the microorganisms into their recipes, which are said to aid in digestion and support the balance of healthy bacteria. Probiotics can be applied in functional beverages in a few different ways. One of the most common is with fermentation, which is how drinks like kombucha and kefir deliver probiotics to the body. Other probiotic functional beverages, like Culture Pop, Pressed Probiotic Juices, and Karma Probiotic Water, see live cultures (typically Bacillus subtilis) added to an existing, non-fermented base.

L-theanine

Almost every single functional beverage on the market contains L-theanine, a non-protein amino acid naturally found in black and green tea leaves. Many brands claim the nootropic helps promote relaxation and cognitive functioning, while decreasing feelings of stress and anxiety. There are some scientific studies that support brands’ claims, including one that found a single 200-milligram dose of L-theanine increased alpha brainwaves associated with relaxation and lowered salivary cortisol levels. Another study concluded that the compound has the potential to improve executive functioning as well as promote mental health by alleviating symptoms of stress. That said, the research on L-theanine is limited — as has been pointed out by numerous scientists — and health claims should be taken with a pinch of salt, even if they may work anecdotally.

Ashwagandha

Equally popular in functional beverages as it is in supplement form is ashwagandha, an Ayurvedic herb sourced from the roots of evergreen shrubs native to southeast Asia. The herb is purported to help alleviate stress, anxiety, pain, fatigue, and swelling, and has been used in traditional Indian medicine for centuries. Beyond helping sooth low-grade aches and pains and improving mental wellness, ashwagandha is also said to have sleep-inducing effects, helping some individuals who experience insomnia. That said, there are no long-term, replicated studies demonstrating the impacts of the herb on the body.

Lion’s Mane

Lion’s mane skyrocketed in popularity two years ago after social media users took to platforms declaring the mushroom “nature’s adderall.” Those who take lion’s mane — which can also be purchased in powdered form and stirred into beverages — swear by its ability to improve their focus, sleep, and memory recall. While most of these benefits are reported anecdotally, some of the limited research done on lion’s mane does support the notion that the fungus can improve cognitive functioning. In one study, adults over the age of 50 displaying mild cognitive decline were given lion’s mane and showed significant improvement in functioning over the placebo group. Another demonstrated that participants given lion’s mane showed a reduction in depression symptoms compared to baseline. Both studies were conducted over the course of several weeks, meaning the mushroom’s short-term cognitive impacts are still up for debate.

Reishi Mushroom

Sometimes referred to as the “mushroom of immortality,” reishi mushroom has been used as a health supplement since as far back as 100 B.C.E. The fungus, also known as lingzhi, is a core supplement in traditional Chinese medicine and Kampo medicine (a form of traditional Japanese medicine), where it’s said to heal viral illnesses, promote longevity, and restore vitality. Studies have confirmed some of these findings, concluding that reishi contains anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and immune-boosting effects. In some animal studies, Ganoderma lucidum has even demonstrated tumor-shrinking capabilities, though the same effects have yet to be observed in humans. Like most supplements, though, benefits are much more pronounced in people suffering from illnesses, with less profound impacts on healthy individuals. It’s also unclear exactly how much reishi mushroom in functional beverages actually is reishi mushroom. In a 2018 analysis of 20 manufactured products (pills, tablets, teas, and other consumables), none contained pure Ganoderma lucidum.

Rhodiola Rosea

Commonly known as the golden root, rhodiola rosea is a perennial root grown in high-altitude, cold regions of Europe, Asia, and North America. The plant has a lengthy history of use in traditional medicine in Russia and Scandinavian countries where it was often taken to improve endurance and work performance, while also alleviating depression and fatigue. The root is also said to help with altitude sickness, which comes in handy given its natural habitat. Nowadays, it’s marketed as an anti-inflammatory that can support athletic recovery and reduce stress, depression, and exhaustion, though very limited research has been done confirming these benefits.

Cordyceps

Thanks to “The Last of Us,” seeing cordyceps listed as an ingredient on your functional beverage might be a little scary. But rest assured that it’s perfectly safe for humans to consume the fungus (without fear it might transform into something out of a nightmare). Cordyceps sinensis is one of over 350 species of cordyceps, and it’s the only one you’ll find in beverages, though most of the stuff on the market now is mass produced and not naturally occurring. For eons, the ingredient has been used in traditional Chinese medicine to eliminate phlegm, soothe the lungs, stop bleeding, and support kidney function. As a dietary supplement, the fungus is purported to have anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties and has the potential to help regulate blood sugar.

L-Tryptophan

That’s right — the very same compound famous for making people sleepy after eating turkey is also a popular addition in functional beverages. L-tryptophan, or simply tryptophan, is an essential amino acid that helps the body produce hormones like serotonin and melatonin. It’s for that reason that beverages containing the ingredient often profess their ability to stabilize mood or help improve sleep.

Schisandra

Schisandra is a berry native to China and Russia that, when dried, is often used for medicinal purposes. When consumed, the herb is said to help with oxidative stress by reducing inflammation and targeting free radicals in the body. In limited studies, schisandra has also shown potential to improve liver function, stamina, and gastrointestinal issues. In functional beverages, it’s billed as a supplement to support concentration, long-lasting energy, and a balanced mood.