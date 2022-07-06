From Field to Glass with PATRÓN Episode #4: PATRÓN Tequila’s Commitment to Sustainability

This video is part of a series, highlighting the importance of naturally perfect and authentic tequila, partnered by PATRÓN. Discover more at The World of PATRÓN.

In From Field to Glass with PATRÓN, Co-founder and CEO Adam Teeter and Editor in Chief Joanna Sciarrino head to the exclusive Hacienda PATRÓN in Jalisco, Mexico, to get an inside look at how its range of premium tequilas are made, from harvesting and cooking agave, to distilling, aging, and bottling the liquid.

In this episode, Ofelia Valdespino, PATRÓN Production Process Representative, shows Adam and Joanna the Hacienda’s water treatment plant, extensive composting facilities, and beautiful gardens. They learn that the PATRÓN tequila-making process keeps the environment and sustainability in mind at every stage by reusing water for the grounds, composting soil for the agave fields, and feeding the team with fresh vegetables.

Stay tuned for the next episode, publishing July 13! Find it in The World of PATRÓN.