From Field to Glass with PATRÓN Episode #3: Aging and Bottling with Tequila PATRÓN

This video is part of a series, highlighting the importance of naturally perfect and authentic tequila, partnered by PATRÓN. Discover more at The World of PATRÓN.

In From Field to Glass with PATRÓN, Co-founder and CEO Adam Teeter and editor in chief Joanna Sciarrino head to the exclusive Hacienda PATRÓN in Jalisco, Mexico. to get an inside look at how its range of premium tequilas are made, from harvesting and cooking agave, to distilling, aging, and bottling the liquid.

In this episode, Adam and Joanna head to the barrel rooms with PATRÓN bulk coordinator Ricardo Mora to see how the PATRÓN Silver tequila is barrel-aged to become the popular Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo expressions. Then Miryam Segura, PATRÓN bottling manager, shows Adam and Joanna all the stations of the bottling process and the many devoted employees who make it possible.

Stay tuned for the next episode, publishing July 6! Find it in The World of PATRÓN.