Summertime is synonymous with sun, seasonal, and fresh. Last summer may have been a bust as most of us were stuck indoors, but there were some highlights, like picking up cool DIY hobbies in the kitchen. That said, there’s no reason we can’t take our newfound homebrew skills earned last year and turn them into bright, bubbly, and refreshingly tasty summertime cocktails.

Next time you’re whipping up a homemade summer tonic, give it a boost by adding premium Ketel One Vodka. Made from fine European wheat, and unconventionally distilled using a copper pot, Ketel One Vodka is crisp, light, and smooth — a flawless summertime spirit complement to this year’s sunny season tonics.

So, what are you waiting for? Gather up your fresh produce, grab your kefir grains, pick your fresh herbs, and make room in your glass for a special serve of Ketel One! Not sure where to start? Here are seven tonic cocktails with Ketel One Vodka to get you started — they’re the perfect, delicious way to reconnect with friends on balmy summer days.

SWITCHEL FIZZ

The summer sun can really take it out of you, so if you’re looking for a little kick of energy, try adding some Ketel One to a nice old-fashioned serve of Switchel. From its sunny yellow color to the bright citrus flavor, this Switchel Fizz is a great choice to sip when you want to start early and stay late.

Ingredients

● 1½ ounces Ketel One Vodka

● 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar (with “The Mother”*)

● 1 tablespoon maple syrup

● 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

● 1 cup spring water

● 2 ounces club soda

● Lemon wheel, for garnish

*“The Mother” is unfiltered apple cider vinegar that contains healthful bacteria and yeast (like kombucha). Look for this on the label.

Directions

1. Prepare your Switchel in advance by combining apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, ginger, and water in a jar.

2. Stir, cover, and let sit in the refrigerator for at least three hours.

3. Place the vodka, club soda, and 2 ounces of Switchel into a cocktail shaker.

4. Add ice and shake for 5 seconds.

5. Strain over a highball glass filled with ice.

6. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

GOLDEN TURMERIC VODKA TONIC

Golden hour? Try pairing the upcoming sunset with this gorgeous golden turmeric tonic-turned-cocktail. Consider it a Vodka Tonic gone extra. Black pepper gives a kick, orange juice keeps it fruity, and the raw honey keeps it sweet. For a milder version, feel free to skip the black pepper. After all, you are already putting a pep in your step by adding the Ketel One Vodka.

Ingredients

● 1 ounce Ketel One Vodka

● 1½ ounces fresh orange juice

● 1 ounce fresh carrot juice

● ½ ounce fresh lemon juice

● ¾ ounce raw honey syrup

● 1 teaspoon dried turmeric powder (or ½ teaspoon freshly grated turmeric)

● 1 teaspoon smashed whole black peppercorns

● Tonic water topper

● Orange twist, for garnish

Directions

1. Place all fresh juices, vodka, honey syrup, and black peppercorns into a shaker tin.

2. Add ice and shake vigorously for at least 15 seconds.

3. Strain over a highball glass filled with ice.

4. Top with tonic water

5. Garnish with orange twist

STRAWBERRY HIBISCUS COCONUT KEFIR COOLER

This summer tonic cocktail might be a mouthful to pronounce, but just one sip and you’ll know it was worth all the syllables. It’s light and it’s got the flavor of fresh summertime strawberries to boot. Keep the Ketel One Vodka on ice while you ferment the kefir water to keep this cooler extra cool.

Ingredients

● 1½ ounces Ketel One vodka

● 4 ounces strawberry coconut kefir water

● ½ ounce hibiscus syrup

● Mint sprig garnish

Directions

1. Place ingredients into a shaker tin.

2. Add ice and shake vigorously for at least 10 seconds.

3. Strain over a highball glass filled with ice.

4. Garnish with a mint sprig.

How to make homemade strawberry coconut kefir water:

Ingredients

● 1 cup coconut water

● 1 tablespoon water kefir grains

● 1 tablespoon turbinado sugar

● Pinch of Himalayan sea salt

● ¼ cup freshly diced strawberries

● 1 lemon wedge

Directions

1. In a glass jar, dissolve sugar into coconut water using a wooden spoon.

2. Add kefir grains and stir until dissolved.

3. Drop in lemon wedge and stir.

4. Cover the jar tightly and let sit untouched and unrefrigerated in a cool, dark place for at least 48 hours.

5. Strain kefir grains out and return to the jar.

6. Add in diced strawberries, stir, and recover, placing the jar in a cool, dark place for six hours. Return every hour to release built-up gas in the jar.

WATERMELON CUCUMBER MINT ELIXIR

Summer is all about keeping things fresh, and there’s hardly anything more refreshing than the taste of cucumber and mint on a hot hot day. This cocktail is easy to make and blends perfectly into almost any summer scene — though, we have to admit, we especially dig sipping this out back on the lawn at a summer barbecue.

Ingredients

● 1½ ounces Ketel One Vodka

● ¼ cup fresh watermelon cubes

● 4 thin cucumber slices

● 2 ounces coconut water

● 3 mint leaves

● Dash of Himalayan sea salt

● Mint sprig and cucumber slice, for garnish

Directions

1. Muddle watermelon and cucumber in a cocktail shaker tin.

2. Place remaining ingredients into the cocktail shaker.

3. Add ice and shake vigorously for at least 10 seconds.

4. Strain over a rocks glass filled with ice.

5. Garnish with a mint sprig and cucumber slice.

POMEGRANATE ROSE MINT COOLER

We love sunny summer days just as much as the next person, but, truth is, sometimes the heat gets in the way of the fun. Keep the party feeling cool with this light and juicy cooler cocktail. This drink has it all — sweet, tart, acid, mint, aroma, and, of course, Ketel One Vodka. Speaking of, the Ketel One Vodka works especially well in this cooler because it adds a crispness and kick while still allowing the natural ingredients of the drink to shine, particularly the pomegranate juice and lime.

Ingredients

● 2 ounces coconut water

● 1 ounce pomegranate juice

● ½ ounce rosewater

● 1½ ounces Ketel One vodka

● 3 to 5 mint leaves

● 1 teaspoon fresh pomegranate seeds

● Mint sprig and lime wedge garnish

Directions

1. Muddle mint leaves and pomegranate seeds in a cocktail shaker.

2. Place all ingredients into the cocktail shaker.

3. Add ice and shake vigorously for at least 10 seconds.

4. Strain over a highball glass filled with crushed ice.

5. Garnish with a mint sprig and lime wedge.

LEMON GINGER WITH A KICK

Consider this spicy lemonade tonic a piece of your summertime wake-up cocktail. Usually in a quick shot form, this familiar lemon, honey, fresh ginger, and cayenne pepper mix works wonders as a nice revitalizing boost during long summer days spent drinking by the pool. Adding a serve of Ketel One Vodka helps lengthen this zingy tonic into a cocktail and smooths it out so it can be sipped and enjoyed over ice.

Ingredients

● 1½ ounces Ketel One Vodka

● 1 ounce fresh lemon juice

● ¾ ounce raw honey syrup

● 2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger

● Dash of cayenne pepper

Directions

● Place all ingredients into a shaker tin.

● Add ice and shake vigorously for at least 10 seconds.

● Strain over a rocks glass filled with ice.

● Garnish with a cayenne pepper-dusted lemon wheel

ROSEMARRIED LAVENDER LIMEADE

Summer is just as much about relaxing as it is about chasing the sun. This tonic cocktail centers around relaxing, fresh herbs like rosemary and lavender, and a hint of citrus and sparkle to liven the vibe. Mixing this up with the summery taste of vodka is sure to help you sit back, relax, and soak in the true essence of a lazy summer day.

Ingredients

● 1 ounce fresh lime juice

● ½ ounce lavender and rosemary simple syrup

● 1½ ounce Ketel One Vodka

● 1 ounce sparkling water

● Lavender sprig, for garnish

Directions

1. Place ingredients into a shaker tin.

2. Add ice and shake vigorously for at least 10 seconds.

3. Strain over a coupe glass.

4. Garnish with a sprig of lavender.

