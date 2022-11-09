Diálogos con Familia: Yolanda Báez [Video]

This video is part of a series highlighting the importance of authentic tequila, partnered by PATRÓN. Discover more at The World of PATRÓN.

Much like PATRÓN® itself, Yolanda Báez encompasses a world of ideas. Originally from Puerto Rico, Báez moved to New York City to pursue her passions: photography, poetry, music, and, of course, mixology.

When it comes to the music she listens to or the poetry she reads, Yolanda has an eye for quality and craft. The spirits she uses in her work as a mixologist are no different, and that is why she chooses PATRÓN.

“We share a passion for creativity,” Báez says of PATRÓN. “I love mixology because I have a space to be creative, to create something out of the box.”

Utilizing the warm, honey, vanilla, and cinnamon-forward nature of PATRÓN Añejo, Báez’s Signature PATRÓN Tequila Sour is bursting with bright flavor. The lush white foam that appears as it’s poured offers “blank canvas” for her to paint, embellish, or sculpt as she sees fit.

“You can do everything you want,” she says. “There’s no limitation.”

To learn more about Yolanda Báez and to see the art she creates with PATRÓN, be sure to click play.

Video by: Marshall McDonald

This article is sponsored by PATRÓN.