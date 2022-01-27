Those new to the world of wine know that the industry is full of confusing terms. From descriptors like “crunchy” and “tight,” to techniques like swirling and slurping, it’s easy to get overwhelmed when popping a cork.

One process that has long confounded wine lovers is decanting, or the action of pouring a bottle of wine into another vessel to introduce it to oxygen and “open it up” — as well as separate out any sediment that has collected over the years.

And while the technique is fairly simple, there are some common mistakes that novices often make. To avoid these — and decant like a pro — read on for the dos and don’ts of decanting.