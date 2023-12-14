Celebrate New Year’s Eve With 4 White Claw™ Cocktails

As the last hurrah of the year, New Year’s Eve comes with a lot of pressure. Whether it’s the stress of New Year’s resolutions or finding the best place to celebrate the ball drop, the holiday can feel a bit much. That’s why when it comes to hosting a holiday bash, easy-to-make recipes crafted with premium ingredients are key.

This year, forgo the conventional bottle of sparkling wine and toast the start of 2024 with White Claw™ Spirits’ four premium, ultra-smooth vodkas that will elevate any cocktail. In addition to the original White Claw™ Premium Vodka, the brand offers a bold-tasting and vibrant Black Cherry, a refreshing and juicy Pineapple, and a tropical and lightly floral Mango-flavored vodka.

White Claw Spirits’ vodka offers an unparalleled texture and flavor, the result of combining 100 percent American grain sourced from the Midwest with the innovative Triple Wave™ filtering process. Similar to how large ocean waves polish rocks and shells over time, this unique method employs pressure equivalent to three 30-foot waves to smooth out any unwanted characteristics while also highlighting the grain’s sweetness and complex aromas and notes. Before bottling, White Claw™Vodka is distilled five times and filtered through activated carbon from charred coconut shells.

If you are looking for effortless cocktails that will dazzle your guests, keep reading for four White Claw™ recipes guaranteed to keep the party going past midnight. Whether it’s a crowd-pleasing Negroni or a black cherry twist on the classic Collins, there is something below to please everyone.

The Pineapple Lime Super CLAW™

This easy, two-ingredient highball features notes of tropical fruit from the White Claw Flavored Vodka Pineapple and a zesty touch of citrus from White Claw® Hard Seltzer Natural Lime. A cocktail with a light touch, the Pineapple Lime Super CLAW™ is also the perfect accompaniment for a New Year’s Day brunch.

See Recipe

The Black Cherry Negroni


Trendy and food-friendly, a Negroni is always a good choice. This riff on the classic is made with White Claw Flavored Vodka Black Cherry and features ripe, juicy berry flavors that balance perfectly with the bittersweet combination of sweet vermouth and aperitivo. Served on the rocks and garnished with an aromatic orange twist, the Black Cherry Negroni is bound to become a regular lineup in your cocktail repertoire.

See Recipe

The Espresso Martini

When celebrating a special night like New Year’s Eve, an Espresso Martini is hard to beat. Elegant and indulgent, this upgraded recipe allows White Claw Premium Vodka’s smooth texture to shine. Combined with the rich and robust flavors of espresso and coffee liqueur, the creamy concoction is served in a coupe or Martini glass and finished with a dusting of cocoa powder for an impressive and photogenic nightcap. 

See Recipe

The Cherry Collins


With an unexpected burst of vibrant, dark berry flavors and velvety mouthfeel, this refreshing winterized twist on a beloved classic includes White Claw Flavored Vodka Black Cherry as its base, combined with lemon juice, sugar syrup, and a splash of soda water. A sessionable and zesty cocktail, the Cherry Collins is the perfect way to celebrate a momentous occasion.

See Recipe

Premium Vodka. 40% Alc./Vol. Distilled from Grain. Flavored Vodka. 30% Alc./Vol. All registered trademarks used under license by White Claw Spirits Co., Chicago, IL.

Hard Seltzer with Flavors. All Registered Trademarks used under license by White Claw Seltzer Works, Chicago, IL. Nutritional information available at whiteclaw.com.

This article is sponsored by White Claw.