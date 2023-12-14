Celebrate New Year’s Eve With 4 White Claw™ Cocktails

As the last hurrah of the year, New Year’s Eve comes with a lot of pressure. Whether it’s the stress of New Year’s resolutions or finding the best place to celebrate the ball drop, the holiday can feel a bit much. That’s why when it comes to hosting a holiday bash, easy-to-make recipes crafted with premium ingredients are key.

This year, forgo the conventional bottle of sparkling wine and toast the start of 2024 with White Claw™ Spirits’ four premium, ultra-smooth vodkas that will elevate any cocktail. In addition to the original White Claw™ Premium Vodka, the brand offers a bold-tasting and vibrant Black Cherry, a refreshing and juicy Pineapple, and a tropical and lightly floral Mango-flavored vodka.

White Claw Spirits’ vodka offers an unparalleled texture and flavor, the result of combining 100 percent American grain sourced from the Midwest with the innovative Triple Wave™ filtering process. Similar to how large ocean waves polish rocks and shells over time, this unique method employs pressure equivalent to three 30-foot waves to smooth out any unwanted characteristics while also highlighting the grain’s sweetness and complex aromas and notes. Before bottling, White Claw™Vodka is distilled five times and filtered through activated carbon from charred coconut shells.

If you are looking for effortless cocktails that will dazzle your guests, keep reading for four White Claw™ recipes guaranteed to keep the party going past midnight. Whether it’s a crowd-pleasing Negroni or a black cherry twist on the classic Collins, there is something below to please everyone.

The Pineapple Lime Super CLAW™

This easy, two-ingredient highball features notes of tropical fruit from the White Claw™ Flavored Vodka Pineapple and a zesty touch of citrus from White Claw® Hard Seltzer Natural Lime. A cocktail with a light touch, the Pineapple Lime Super CLAW™ is also the perfect accompaniment for a New Year’s Day brunch.

The Black Cherry Negroni



Trendy and food-friendly, a Negroni is always a good choice. This riff on the classic is made with White Claw™ Flavored Vodka Black Cherry and features ripe, juicy berry flavors that balance perfectly with the bittersweet combination of sweet vermouth and aperitivo. Served on the rocks and garnished with an aromatic orange twist, the Black Cherry Negroni is bound to become a regular lineup in your cocktail repertoire.