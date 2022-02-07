“The holidays” are over, but that doesn’t mean that holidays, in general, are a thing of the past. With Valentine’s Day approaching, you have a chance to show your loved one just how much that person means to you with an affectionate card and perhaps a gift. But it’s that last part that can really create a conundrum, especially when considering just how clichéd some of the classic Valentine’s Day presents can be. Flowers are lovely and fragrant, but they only last for a few days and are a potential allergy time bomb waiting to go off. And chocolate is a decadent treat, but it’s not the most original gift choice and it disappears in a flash.

If you’re looking for something a bit more original to gift this Valentine’s Day, consider a bottle of premium American whiskey. While there are so many options to choose from, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey has several bourbon and rye options that would make a lovely gift for that special someone in your life. The benefits of a Valentine’s Day whiskey gift are numerous — bourbon and rye are more fragrant than a bouquet of roses and much more complex in flavor than chocolate. Whiskey is meant to be shared, so why not whip up some romantic cocktails to enjoy together? You can incorporate classic Valentine’s Day flavors like chocolate or cherry into so many whiskey cocktails, and a neat pour or two can be a romantic and affordable way to spend some alone time together on a cold winter’s night.

Bulleit is based on a recipe that uses a high amount of rye in the mash bill, which gives the bourbon a nice bit of spice on the palate, a defining characteristic of the Bulleit flavor profile. Bulleit also has you covered with a variety of whiskey expressions to choose from, each with a particular flavor profile that will appeal to everyone. If you need some help deciding which expression best fits your gift this Valentine’s Day, here’s a little more about each to help guide you along the way.

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is considered the core expression from the brand. It’s made from a mash bill of 68 percent corn, 28 percent rye, and 4 percent barley, with a rye percentage that is significantly higher than what is normally found in bourbon. On the palate, you’ll find all the classic bourbon flavors, including vanilla. But it’s the amped up addition of rye to the mash bill that gives the bourbon a burst of black pepper, gently rounding out the palate. This is a classic bourbon that works well on its own or in a cocktail, and is complex without being overly complicated, making it a nice pick to gift your loved one.

Bulleit Rye

If you’re looking for a whiskey at the other end of the flavor spectrum, Bulleit Rye should be on your radar. First released over a decade ago, the whiskey’s mash bill of 95 percent rye and 5 percent malted barley makes it a dependable component of classic cocktails like the Manhattan. The black pepper, nutmeg, and cinnamon notes are balanced by vanilla and honey flavors, resulting in a rye whiskey that is bold and assertive but not overpowering with spice. Consider giving this to your special someone, whether that person is new to rye whiskey or a seasoned aficionado.

Bulleit Bourbon 10 Year Old

The flagship Bulleit Bourbon is aged for around six years, which is considered to be the sweet spot for a properly matured bourbon by many in the industry. But the extra four years of maturation that this special bottling undergoes does wonders to the whiskey, bringing new levels of flavor to the palate. The caramel notes are deepened in the 10 Year Old, with a lush background of dried fruit and just a touch of tannin and smokiness from a decade spent in new charred oak barrels. This is a delicious sipping bourbon, but go ahead and mix up an Old Fashioned with it as well. You won’t be disappointed.

