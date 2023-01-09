America’s Favorite Regional Soda Brands [MAP]

With the average American consuming approximately 40 gallons of soda every year, it’s safe to say that it’s one of the most popular beverages in the United States. While brands like Coca-Cola and Pepsi dominate soda sales on a national and global level, the U.S. is home to a number of smaller, regional brands that have near cult-like followings in their home regions.

To discover exactly which soda brands are most beloved from region to region, VinePair dove into a number of sources to investigate. From Moxie being named Maine’s official soft drink to the everlasting popularity of California’s A&W Root Beer (and restaurants!), Americans certainly hold their regional sodas to high calibers. In fact, we discovered that nearly every U.S. state has a soda brand to call its own.

A number of hyper-regional soda brands are beloved across state borders. Take Green River, for example, a caffeine-free melon soda invented in Iowa that is now produced in Wisconsin, but remains the most popular in Illinois — especially around St. Patrick’s Day, when the Chicago river is dyed green in celebration. Other brands, like Squirt, even cross international borders; while the soda was invented in Arizona in 1938, it is now produced in Mexico.

Despite the fact that some have relocated from one state to another, one thing remains the same: Regional soda brands are adored by those from the same neck of the woods. So, if you’re curious to learn what soda brands call your region home, read on to explore VinePair’s comprehensive map of the United States’ favorite regional soda brands.

Click the map to see a full-sized version!

Regional Soda Brands by State