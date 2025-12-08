As a writer, finding negative narratives in craft beer is a breeze. Sales are declining. Closures are climbing. Let’s blame all those IPAs! Or Gen Z! Or THC!

Instead of focusing on deflating news, though, this story is centered on an uplift. Even in a challenging year, brewers are still pushing forward to open new breweries by capitalizing on inexpensive used equipment and taking over vacant brewing spaces and taprooms. If restaurants can reinvent former kitchens, breweries can also take over brew kettles to ferment new futures.

For this year’s edition, I reached out to brewers, bartenders, writers, bar owners, and more to create a national list of breweries and beer brands that are instilling excitement in beer, against all odds. We tried to only feature breweries that opened by mid-2024, but we left a little leeway for breweries that opened a few months earlier, or ones that moved to open new brick-and-mortar locations.

Presented alphabetically, here are 26 of the best new breweries to seek out right now. I promise they all don’t serve IPAs.

Argenta Brewing Company

Portland, Maine

“When Ryan Dunlap opened Argenta Brewing in Portland’s West Bayside neighborhood in 2024, he knew he couldn’t afford to operate like a normal brewery. Maine is a still-bustling beer scene, but there was a creeping sameness. Dunlap separated Argenta from the fray by building it in his image. He modeled the taproom after a Western saloon, bringing in his Nevada roots with cacti and batwing doors leading to the bathroom. Instead of a slew of New England IPAs — the region’s signature beer style — he brews his favorite lager styles, tapping no more than three at a time. But it was Dunlap’s humble, approachable presence on TikTok that made Maine, and the national beer scene, take notice. Upon opening Argenta, Dunlap posted confessional videos about the hard realities of running a small brewery, and the honesty resonated. We watched as he went over balance sheets in real time. We commented along to help Dunlap build out the food program. We wallowed with him in the hard times, and we celebrated each time a book club, run club, open mic, or cornhole tournament brought in a big crowd. In the past year, Argenta has woven itself into the fabric of Portland in a way that feels permanent. And Dunlap did it by never breaking from the simple, honest formula that made Argenta an internet sensation.” —Jerard Fagerberg, freelance beer writer

Beach Cat Brewing: South Paw

Bellingham, Wash.

“This beautiful new brewery and taproom is located on Bellingham Bay, with an expansive over-water deck that offers views of the bay and the city. The all-ages, indoor-outdoor taproom was an immediate hit with the local beer lovers.” —Kendall Jones, Producer, Washington Beer Blog

Blue Owl Brewing

Austin

“Beer lovers in Texas have had a rough year with closures sadly outstripping openings and an increasing stylistic homogenization among those remaining. Blue Owl opened in 2015, ahead of its time by championing kettle-souring with an ambitious, delicious sour-only tap list. Headed up by co-owner and executive brewer Jeff Young, an alum of Austin’s OG incubator brewery Black Star Co-op (now sadly no more), Blue Owl’s focus on the science of sours and broad range of high-quality sour styles marked it as a must-visit for visitors and a community hub for locals. However, the decline in sour beers impacted Blue Owl. When Young and co-owner Suzy Shaffer placed the brewery on the market earlier this year, the worst was feared for one of downtown’s most unique and exciting beer spots. But new owners, brothers Tony and Ian Norris, have assuaged doubts about the brewery’s character and status. With Young remaining on board as executive brewer, the pair are keen to uphold Blue Owl’s identity, delighting fans by bringing back much-loved favorites including the Professor Black Sour Cherry Stout, Plum de Plume Plum Jam, and Orange Marmalade Sour. A stylish taproom refit, new releases in their ongoing non-sour selection including hop-forward Green Label series, an additional three-barrel production system for fresh experimental releases, on-site snack menu, and expanded events program have all come together to revitalize and re-hatch Blue Owl, where flavor-forward creativity is successfully pushing back against the norm. All hail the Blue Owl!” —Ruvani de Silva, 2024 Michael Jackson Beer Writer of the Year

Eckhart Beer Co.

Brooklyn, N.Y.

“From their dedication to traditional lager styles and the European process of brewing to their exceptional attention to detail in all aspects of their newly opened beer hall, Eckhart is a standout. The team at Eckhart went to extraordinary measures to ensure their vision was met before opening to the public just before September’s Oktoberfest season got underway. A full menu curated by an award-winning chef fully complements the beers. The space offers visitors a variety of experiences. You can sit at the bar with tanks fully in view, at communal tables with the kitchen in view, the open-space beer hall up front, or a large event space on the second floor. I’m looking forward to this being a great addition to the Bushwick neighborhood and our New York City beer community at large.” —Ann Reilly, executive director, NYC Brewers Guild

Farm.One

Brooklyn, N.Y.

“Farm.One is one of the most ‘Brooklyn’ places you’ll ever see yourself in. And I mean that in a good way. Known as a neighborhood farm, it supplies ingredients to adjacent restaurants and bars while brewing excellent beers with those very same ingredients. The brewery, which released its first beers last spring, takes advantage of the hydroponic farm to release labels like the basil tart grisette, shiso beet sour, and (my personal favorite) honey peach sour. It’s creative, fun, and wholesome.” —Maria Shirts, brewer at Sapporo-Stone Brewing

Full Frame Beer

Denver

“Full Frame opened in February, helmed by two brewers already buzzed about and respected for their craft. Alyssa Hoberer was Jagged Mountain head brewer and Jacob Kemple was lead brewer at Our Mutual Friend. They’ve joined forces to create a menu that is just — I think — exactly what every beer enthusiast wants to drink now. We’ve all fallen in love with the wide, wonderful spectrum of hop aromas, but most of us want to experience them at more approachable ABVs these days, and few breweries are pouring more excellent 4 to 6 percent ABV pale ales than Full Frame. They’re each singular, dialed-in explorations of varying hop bouquets, intense in flavor but not in weight or booze. (Do not skip the Waka pale ale with Riwaka.) With a crisp light lager on tap, too, a low-key space with a ’70s-cool color palette, and a coffee counter, Full Frame is the kind of brewery you wish was your local wherever you live.” —Courtney Iseman, drinks writer and consultant

Future Days Beer Co.

Philadelphia

“Proving that the homebrewer-to-pro-brewer pipeline is still alive and well, Future Days is having a breakout first year in business. The brewery, founded by former college buddies and homebrewers Sean McGuire and Nick Mata, is tucked away in a restored carriage house in Philly’s Northern Liberties neighborhood. It’s apparent that brewing no-nonsense beers is their specialty, and new batches are always rotating in at their rustic upstairs taproom. It’s beer-flavored beer: clean lagers, straightforward IPAs, and experimental batches that focus on unique hops varietals and yeast strains. They’re always refining their approach, and every visit to the taproom nets me a new favorite beer. I can’t wait to see what Sean and Nick have up their sleeves next.” —Chris O’Leary, editor, Brew York

Geisthaus Brewing Company

Sacramento, Calif.

“Geisthaus opened in February and has already won multiple gold medals at both the Brewers Cup of California and the Great American Beer Festival. Founders and brewers Ben Allgood and Brady Jones are doing everything you’re not supposed to this year; they started a new brewery devoted exclusively to lager styles, with label art unfolding an epic poem of beer lore. Plus, their location was formerly a haunted Denny’s.” —Adam Zuniga, host, “No Life ’Til Lager”

German Coast Beer Co.

Luling, La.

“German Coast opened in September 2024 in Luling, La., and put St. Charles Parish on the craft beer map as the parish’s first craft brewery. Located along historic River Road, it feels like the kind of neighborhood spot every community wants — welcoming, relaxed, and focused on clean, well-made beer. This fun neighborhood brewery pays tribute to classic styles with a nod to modern twists. It’s one of my favorite stops near New Orleans for a cold lager. The vibes are always chill and the brewers know their way around a mash tun. Brandon and June Zeringue have built a place where you can post up with friends and work your way through a lineup that shows real intent. It’s a must-stop whenever I’m in the area.” —David Reese, owner, Fly Llama Brewing

Headyworks Brewing

Livermore, Calif.

“Headyworks just opened in April. For such a small (and young) outfit, Headyworks is home to an abundance of talent. This is true both in the brewhouse and on the brand side of things. Their beers are tasty, their label art is distinct, fun, and compelling. Their concepts are well-thought through. For example, their excellent American light lager is called Hose Water.” —Sayre Piotrkowski, executive director, Bay Area Brewers Guild

Hearth Brewing

Harrison, Ohio

“Straddling the state line separating Ohio and Indiana and bringing the immediate surrounding area its second craft brewery, Hearth has done a nice job building community by simply listening to their neighbors and creating a space that gels with what southwest Ohio locals want. With an in-house food program specializing in pizza and a robust selection of lagers and ales, it’s very refreshing to see a concept rooted in approachability open their doors and find their way forward during an otherwise tumultuous time in beer.” —Aadam Soorma, head of marketing and guest experience, Trace Brewing, Pittsburgh

Henceforth,

Washington, D.C.

“Craft beer is undeniably at an inflection point, with today’s drinkers asking for more than industrial seating, a roll-up door, and a decent hazy IPA on tap. And in Washington, D.C., business partners Michael Spinello and Benjamin Mullett are listening. Henceforth, their optimistically named new venture, looks to the future, offering an updated and elevated take on the tried-and-true brewpub. Let’s face it: A swanky, lounge-like environment, a comprehensive wine list, a colorful rooftop patio, and a menu featuring dishes like pan-seared halibut with Swiss chard and potato mousseline aren’t exactly things you’ll find at your average brewery. Which isn’t to say that beer takes a back seat here. Ten taps run the gamut from an approachable cream ale to a tropical IPA, a sessionable oatmeal stout, and a more unusual grodziskie. It’s a great addition to the district, and a promising example for the industry.” —Ben Keene, journalist and editor

Hidden Splendor Beer

San Rafael, Calif.

“Bay-area beer legend Dave McLean always has something cool in the works. In 1997 he founded seminal English-style brewpub Magnolia Brewing in the heart of San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood. That was a formative experience for me, an introduction to quaffable styles like bitter, mild ale, and kölsch, and inside a beautiful space with excellent food that proved a brewery can do better than a panini press and a deep fryer. McLean’s cocktail bar Alembic, BBQ restaurant Smokestack, and game-changing Admiral Maltings with its grain-to-glass pub were all influential. It’s been eight years since McLean sold Magnolia, but earlier this year he put back on the boots and launched Hidden Splendor. It’s a return to form for McLean, with flagship beers like an ESB, pale ale, and porter that are brewed at East Brother Beer. We’re waiting with bated breath for Hidden Splendor’s brewpub to open in 2026 in San Rafael. They will serve house-made cask beer inside of a gastropub with a farm-to-table and locally sourced menu just like Magnolia in the heyday of the nascent microbrew movement.” —Ezra Johnson-Greenough, founder of New School Beer and founder of the Oregon Beer Awards

Human People Beer

Seattle

“I’ve known Tim Kamolz, Mallorie King, and Andrew Schwartz of Human People for a number of years in their previous roles at Modern Times and Hop Head Farms, amongst others. When I found out they were joining forces to start a brewery in Seattle, I was beyond excited. Threes brewed a collaboration beer with Human People this past February, and it was so much fun hosting them and getting to pick their brains on what makes them tick. We got to visit them for another collaboration in September when we were out west for hop selection. They have a beautiful bier cafe where they showcase their various talents in the form of their beer, atmosphere, custom tap handles, and pizza. I love the three of them dearly and am beyond excited to watch them grow.” —Josh Penney, head brewer, Threes Brewing

“In the dawn of the age of AI, it’s more important than ever to support beer made by Human People. As San Diego’s Modern Times began sinking in 2022, head innovation brewer Andrew Schwartz, director of brewing operations Tim Kamolz, and hops and raw materials expert Mallorie King all jumped ship to Seattle to establish an old-fashioned beer brand specializing in quaffable rustic styles from the old country. Think Alpine pilsners with Slovenian hops, open-fermented dark lagers, and good ol’ brown ale, all served in a European milk bar-inspired beer café with homemade tavern-style pizza.” —Ezra Johnson-Greenough, founder of New School Beer and founder of the Oregon Beer Awards

“The team behind Human People brings lots of valuable experience to the table, and the beers tasted like it straight out of the gate. They built their brand through collaborative brewing projects with other Pacific Northwest breweries. Now they operate Human People Beer Cafe, a slick Seattle taproom with an upscale coffee shop.” —Kendall Jones, producer, Washington Beer Blog

Lady Justice Brewing

Englewood, Colo.

“In 2024, Lady J moved and took over the space of closing brewery Sunroom Brewing in Englewood. It was a boss move to say the least. Lady J’s original taproom and brewery in Aurora, Colo., was an incredible community hub, but it was way too small, and close parking was limited. Seating capacity went from less than 50 people to more than 200, plus their brewing capacity increased. So now this groundbreaking, values-based, kick-ass brewing brewery can more easily thrive instead of just survive. The beer world views Lady J and their team as leaders who are magnets for good beer and overall goodness in the world. They give back big time with their Community-Supported Beer (CSB) memberships, with 100 percent of profits over cost going directly to CSB nonprofit partners. My top beer picks are Chosen Family ESB and Sandra Day IPA.” —Julia Herz, executive director of American Homebrewers Association and “Sense of Beer Style” cohost

Masshole Beer Co.

Framingham, Mass.

“Like a discarded pizza crust dropped by a getaway seagull, Masshole Light seemingly fell from the sky this year. The 12-ounce cans of lager began appearing around Massachusetts in May. Astute beer drinkers may have read 100 Clinton St., Framingham, or Hendler Family Brewing Company in fine print on the label and made a connection to Jack’s Abby, one of the largest and most respected craft breweries in New England. But co-founder Jack Hendler wished they wouldn’t. ‘This beer is about competing against big domestic brewers,’ he explained. ‘It’s probably not a Jack’s Abby drinker that’s going to be drinking this. We need to be able to speak to a different customer.’ As a longtime Jack’s Abby drinker, I’d push back on that a bit. Masshole Light is my top discovery of 2025. With a grain base full of domestic barley, Hendler begrudgingly confirmed, (‘We really don’t want to be talking about ingredients. This brand is sort of the anti-craft’), it has more flavor and a nicer balance of sweetness and bite than any big brand on the market. Yet it goes down easy, invites another, and doesn’t sit heavy at a light-beer-comparable 105 calories per 12 ounces. It’s the latest shrewd beer business move from Hendler Family Brewing, which formed in 2024 after Jack’s purchased Massachusetts craft brands Night Shift and Wormtown. Masshole Light is truly a beer that tastes like beer, from a company that’s proven, again and again, that they know beer.” —Jacqueline Cain, beer and newsletter editor at America’s Test Kitchen

Naiad Country Brewery

Orland, Maine

“Naiad’s founder and brewer, Spencer Janney, is passionate about traditional European beer styles. His reputation for being a world-class producer of such beers has quickly spread throughout Maine during the brewery’s inaugural year. Spencer has a particular knack for malt-forward offerings, with highlights being his mild ale, dunkelweizen, and porter, all of which are rich with terroir due to his unwavering commitment to Maine’s excellent maltsters. Local flavor and a laid-back atmosphere define the experience at Naiad’s charming and rustic brewery and taproom, which serves as an important community gathering space for neighboring residents and thirsty travelers passing through rural Orland on their way to Maine’s popular Down East region.” —Tim Adams, founder and owner, Oxbow Brewing Company

Old Gregg Brewing Co.

Pflugerville, Texas

“Old Gregg opened in Pflugerville, a suburb of Austin, in late November of 2024. The brewery offers approachable beers in 12-ounce pours with a variety of low-alcohol options. ‘We personally love session beers because we enjoy drinking, but we are also responsible adults and parents,’ says co-founder Kirby Kirkconnell. ‘We will make beers of different strengths, but easy drinking is our default.’ And to clear things up, the name is inspired by ‘The Legend of Old Gregg,’ an episode of the British comedy ‘The Mighty Boosh.’” —Pam Catoe, owner, CraftBeerAustin.com

Round Trip Brewing Company

Marietta, Ga.

“Round Trip opened in Atlanta mid-pandemic in 2021. Their focus has been well-made lagers with a few ales thrown in. From the beginning, Round Trip established itself as a place for families (I won’t debate whether breweries should welcome children) as well as the community by opening their event spaces for local groups. This summer, they opened their second location in Marietta on Avenue East Cobb. As a resident of Cobb County, Round Trip’s second location is a beacon in the underserved beer community. While I love Round Trip’s consistently excellent beer, their new location also features a kitchen serving elevated beer-friendly German fare. Think bratwurst, pretzels, and hot dogs, but a little fancier. As CEO and head brewer Craig Mycoskie says, being a family-friendly environment has been central to the Round Trip experience. Their second location fits that bill with a huge adjoining green space, and they’ve got an outdoor barto serve the huge crowds that gather for movie nights. Consumers have access to more craft beer than ever, so cultivating an authentic third space helps set Round Trip themselves apart.” —Jen Blair, Master Cicerone and beer educator

Saltfields Brewing

New York City

“This year, married Japanese couple and Brooklyn residents Yumi and Yuki Shiono created Saltfields, the first Japanese brewery in New York City. Made at Wild East Brewing, their flagship beer, Nodogoshi, is an insane rice lager made with white koji that adds some memorable, fun funk. They came to us as word-of-mouth and have been selling out since. Their pride behind the beer and passion make it even more enjoyable when you get to hang out with them and see how cool they are as well.” —Tom Beiner, manager, Covenhoven

Shelton Brewing

Houston

“Chris Shelton has brewed world-class beer for well over a decade, including a stint at Toppling Goliath and several international breweries before his run as head brewer at the now-defunct Whole Foods Brewing in Houston from 2020 to 2023. During that timeframe, Houston’s lovers of hugely hop-saturated beers couldn’t believe their good fortune to have some of the most sought-after examples of the style available in their backyard, providing a platform of extremely hoppy/hazy beers — per Chris, ‘Hopzy’ ales — for locals that might otherwise have needed to navigate the trade waters to secure liquid hopped at such lupulin-lingering velocity. Chris spent much of 2024 hard at work planning his next steps, and in 2025 he launched Shelton Brewing. Since its debut this spring, Chris has slaked the thirst of hop-saturated fiends the world over. His Hopzy releases are routinely among the most sought-after on the trade market, and he also has a substantial following in both Europe and Asia. Currently brewing out of a facility in Beaumont, Texas, and with a long-term plan for a location in Houston, Shelton’s newest Hopzy Ales have routinely become local darlings. Shelton is undoubtedly one of the best new breweries of 2025.” —Larry Koestler, founder, Musical Box Brewing

Simple Brewing

New York City

“Emily Richard and JP Houchens, the couple behind Simple Brewing, long had a definitive idea of what they wanted to do and how they wanted to be different from other breweries, large or small. Their community cooperative ideals being the main focus. They have been able to achieve that by opening a shared cafe and event space in Manhattan. JP and Emily are on hand any time they are open to directly interact with consumers to help further their ideas and community. Education and giving back to the community are always at the forefront.” —Ann Reilly, executive director, NYC Brewers Guild

Southridge Brewing

Wilmington, Ohio

“Community is often an empty buzzword in craft beer, an abstract intention rather than a cultivated project. In the small southwest Ohio town of Wilmington, locals Brad Heys, Jen Purkey, and Alex Rhinehart founded Southridge with an understanding of what actually mattered to their intended regulars: a place for families to gather, eat good food, and enjoy approachable beer. Rhinehart cut his teeth at Warped Wing in Dayton and, most recently, at agriculturally focused Fibonacci Brewing in Cincinnati, and he’s passionate about brewing beer that both honors the role of farming and doesn’t try to talk over the heads of its target drinkers. Most beers on tap at Southridge are under 6 percent ABV (an American stout! In 2025!), and nicely complement chef Purkey’s hearty menu that focuses on local ingredients. Housed in a historic building and featuring numerous nods to local history, the Southridge taproom is a reminder of craft beer’s core tenets: flavor and friendship.” —David Nilsen, beer writer, editor of “Final Gravity”

Tiny Giants Brewing

Portland, Ore.

“In an extremely difficult and positively saturated market, owner Steve Beaudoin decided to play his hand by opening Tiny Giants in June. Currently, Tiny Giants runs a small-production-only facility with plans to expand into a taproom when the time is right. For now, you can find Steve’s beers in all the Portland beer hot spots, which showcases just how fantastic his creations are. I originally met Steve in his “real job” working at Day One Distribution, delivering beer and good vibes to our two bars. While there are a plethora of good people in the industry, Steve’s energy, positivity, and kindness stand out amongst the rest. If you’re in Portland during the fall months and can get your hands on one of his seasonal lagers, your trip is deemed a success. I’m looking forward to seeing how Steve and Tiny Giants grow in the years to come.” —Casey Armstrong, owner, Function, Portland, Ore.

UPP Liquids

Bend, Ore.

“In April 2024, 10 Barrel Brewing’s Tonya Cornett won the most prestigious award in brewing, the Russell Schehrer Award. Five months later, she and 10 Barrel’s much-celebrated brewing team, including Ian Larkin, Jose Ruiz, and Ben Shirley, were fired by the brewery’s new owner, Tilray Brands. In a remarkable turnaround, just 13 months after that, Cornett and Co. were back standing on a stage in Denver accepting awards at the Great American Beer Festival — five medals along with a best brewery of the year for their new Bend startup, UPP Liquids. No one who has followed this team’s success at 10 Barrel was too shocked — year after year they brought home the heavy metal. But with UPP, which stands for Uniting People and Places, this team gets to deliver a vision that is entirely their own. That includes hoppy ales — it’s the West Coast, after all — but also Cornett’s signature tart ales, traditional styles, and a range of unorthodox beers like Simple Things, a spiced, fruited pilsner; and Moments Made, a GABF-winning blueberry tea tart ale.” —Jeff Alworth, writer, founder of Celebrate Oregon Beer

“The freshest faces in an already dense Bend beer scene are those of a couple old veterans with nearly 100 years of combined brewing experience. UPP Liquids may sound like an energy drink, and it’s certainly injected energy into this outdoor-centric vacation town, but the name is intentionally broad to encompass all kinds of fermentation from beer to seltzer with sights set on cider, RTDs, and more. UPP was formed by 10 Barrel Brewing’s lauded innovation brewing team that was unceremoniously laid off after it was acquired by cannabis giant Tilray in 2023. Untethered by corporate shackles, Tonya Cornett, Ian Larkin, Jose Ruiz, and Ben Shirley are now making balanced hazy, pale ale, and pub styles and cutting loose on culinary, cocktail, botanical, complex and experimental sours and fruit beers. To no one’s surprise, UPP Liquids won a brewery of the year award at the 2025 GABF, tying for most medals won by any brewery in the U.S.” —Ezra Johnson-Greenough, founder of New School Beer and founder of the Oregon Beer Awards

Woodshop

Canton, Ohio

“The folks at UnHitched Brewing in Louisville, Ohio, opened the aptly named Woodshop in Canton in mid-2024. It’s carved out a niche in the brewing world: They are making beer using wood fermentation. And it’s resulting in intriguing beers that include a wood-aged and -fermented pilsner and Brett table beer using the solera method. Brewer Garrett Conley is embracing the traditional method, refermented in package, naturally carbonated, wood-aged and low tech. Owner Adam Longacre says Woodshop’s mission is rare: ‘Wood is not just for aging but for fermentation. I think a lot of people hear ‘aged in wood,’ but fermenting in wood is a completely different point.’ The brewery also waves the flag for being truly local. Their malt bill is 95 percent Ohio grown, and hops are 100 percent Ohio. Don’t-miss beer: From Wreckage, an oud bruin. Cheers to a tried, true, and local brewery.” —Marc Bona, features writer, cleveland.com, who has covered beer and breweries in Northeast Ohio since 2013