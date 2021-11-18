The India Pale Ale (IPA) category continues to surge in popularity across America. With countless IPA sub-styles — New England IPA (NEIPA) and imperial versions among the most popular — trends come and go, but IPA is the most sold craft beer style at chain retailers across the United States.

High in hop-driven florality and fruitiness (or pungent herbs and pine sap, depending on your preference), the IPA and its many iterations are crowd-pleasing additions to taproom menus up and down both coasts, and regions in between.

VinePair consulted BeerAdvocate’s top-rated beers in each state to determine which IPA takes the top ranking with at least 50 ratings, inclusive of all IPA sub-styles. Beers in nearly half the states on this list are imperial IPAs (a.k.a. double IPAs), reinforcing the American craft beer community’s love for big, bold, and boozy. The results show the versatility of the style, too, with some unexpected hits as well as the slightly more obvious trends (about a third fall in the NEIPA category — we see you, haze bros).

Wondering which IPA is most beloved in your home state? Read on to find out.

Click here to see a full-size version of the map!

These are the highest-rated IPAs in every U.S. state

State Beer
Alabama Snake Handler Double IPA 
Good People Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 10.00%
Alaska Citra Bitter Monk
Anchorage Brewing Company
IPA – Belgian | 9.00%
Arizona DC Mountain Double IPA
Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.
IPA – Imperial | 8.00%
Arkansas IPA
Ozark Beer Co.
IPA – Imperial | 5.50%
California Pliny the Younger
Russian River Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 10.25%
Colorado Myrcenary Double IPA
Odell Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 9.30%
Connecticut Fuzzy Baby Ducks
New England Brewing Co.
IPA – New England | 6.20%
Delaware 90 Minutes IPA
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
IPA – New England | 6.20%
District of Columbia On the Wings of Armageddon
DC Brau Brewing Co.
IPA – Imperial | 9.20%
Florida Jai Alai IPA
Cigar City Brewing
IPA – American | 7.50%
Georgia Tropicalia
Creature Comforts
IPA – American | 6.60%
Hawaii Double Overhead Double IPA
Maui Brewing Co.
IPA – Imperial | 8.50%
Idaho Trout Hop Black IPA
Grand Teton Brewing Co.
IPA – Black/Cascadian Dark Ale | 8.50%
Illinois Emerald Grouper
Pipeworks Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 9.50%
Indiana Permanent Funeral
3 Floyds Brewing Co.
IPA – Imperial | 10.50%
Iowa King Sue
Toppling Goliath Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 7.80%
Kansas Yakimaniac
Free State Brewing Co.
IPA – American | 7.50%
Kentucky Heller Heaven Double IPA
West Sixth Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 9.50%
Louisiana Ghost In The Machine – Double Dry-Hopped
Parish Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.50%
Maine Dinner
Maine Beer Company
IPA – Imperial | 8.20%
Maryland Double Duckpin
Union Craft Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 8.50%
Massachusetts King Julius
Tree House Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.30%
Michigan Hopslam Ale
Bell’s Brewery – Eccentric Cafe & General Store
IPA – Imperial | 10.00%
Minnesota Abrasive Ale
Surly Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 9.20%
Mississippi Crowd Control
Southern Prohibition Brewing
IPA – New England | 8.00%
Missouri Fallen Flag – Double Dry-Hopped
Narrow Gauge Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 7.00%
Montana ​​Tumbleweed
Lewis & Clark Brewing Company
IPA – American | 6.60%
Nebraska HopAnomaly – Reserve Series Aged In French Oak Chardonnay Barrels
Nebraska Brewing Company Production Brewery & Tap Room
IPA – Belgian | 10.60%
Nevada Disco Ninja
Revision Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 7.00%
New Hampshire Hopulization
Stoneface Brewing Co.
IPA – Imperial | 8.90%
New Jersey Overhead
Kane Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 8.20%
New Mexico Project Dank
La Cumbre Brewing Co.
IPA – American | 7.50%
New York Double Dry Hopped Double Mosaic Dream
Other Half Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.50%
North Carolina Citraquench’l
Heist Brewery
IPA – New England | 7.10%
North Dakota Freak Parade
Drekker Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.20%
Ohio Bodhi
Columbus Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 8.50%
Oklahoma Alpha Hive Double IPA
COOP Ale Works
IPA – Imperial | 8.90%
Oregon Notorious Triple IPA
Boneyard Beer Company
IPA – Imperial | 12.00%
Pennsylvania Albatross
Brew Gentlemen
IPA – New England | 8.00%
Rhode Island The Chosen One
Tilted Barn Brewery
IPA – New England | 8.50%
South Carolina Boy King Double IPA
COAST Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 9.70%
South Dakota 11th Hour IPA
Crow Peak Brewing
IPA – American | 6.50%
Tennessee Attention Please!
Bearded Iris Brewing
IPA – New England | 8.20%
Texas Yellow Rose
The Lone Pint Brewery
IPA – American | 6.80%
Utah Dubhe
Uinta Brewing Company
IPA – Black/Cascadian Dark Ale| 9.30%
Vermont Heady Topper
The Alchemist
IPA – New England | 8.00%
Virginia Double Orange Starfish
Aslin Beer Company
IPA – New England| 8.30%
Washington Astral Projection
Holy Mountain Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 9.20%
West Virginia Devil Anse IPA
Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company
IPA – American | 6.90%
Wisconsin Thumbprint Scream IIPA
New Glarus Brewing Co.
IPA – Imperial | 9.00%
Wyoming 2×4 DIPA
Melvin Brewing/Thai Me Up
IPA – Imperial | 9.90%

Source: BeerAdvocate 11/10/2021

Published: November 18, 2021