The holiday season is full of festive gifting opportunities. Whether you’re shopping for friends, loved ones, coworkers, or gift swaps, everyone drinks something, so a gift in that realm is sure to be a real winner. But with so many options for oenophiles, coffee snobs, and tea connoisseurs out there, it’s easy to become overwhelmed by choices.

That’s why we’ve narrowed down the options and rounded up some of our favorite beverage-themed gifts for all types of drinkers. From budget buys to splurge selections, we’ve found items sure to please every palate. Whether you’re looking for something practical or fanciful, we’ve got you — and your gift recipients — covered.

Keep reading to check out VinePair’s best holiday gifts for 2025.

7 of the Best Gifts for Cocktail Lovers

If you’re shopping for someone whose home bar is already stocked with basic accessories, think outside the box and go with a swizzle stick. Specifically designed to prep certain cocktails — think the Queen’s Park Swizzle and the Chartreuse Swizzle — swizzle sticks, called le bois lélé in the Caribbean where they were invented, require a certain technique in order to effectively mix cocktails. This one is made from hand-harvested Martinician Quararibea turbinata tree wood, giving the stick a rough texture that helps it stay firmly between your hands without sliding around like a stainless steel one might. Price: $18.

Nobody ever said juicing fresh citrus had to be boring — or ugly. This stainless-steel, swan-shaped lemon squeezer from Gohar World is designed for use with a single wedge at a time, making it both decorative and functional. The brand also makes bird- and fish-shaped versions that operate in a similarly adorable fashion. Price: $48.

Legendary bartender and author Gary “Gaz” Regan is perhaps best known for his signature Negroni stir, which he did with his index finger. This bar tool is a cheeky nod to the technique and the icon behind it, who sadly passed in 2019. This stainless-steel, life-size cast of Regan’s actual index finger does the same thing as a bar spoon, but it’s a much more entertaining gift to wrap up for an in-the-know cocktail lover. Price: $54.

A collaboration between VinePair’s 2025 Next Wave Awards Spirits Brand of the Year LALO Tequila and prestige fragrance brand D.S. & Durga, this candle is a must-buy for the agave fan in your life. Made to mimic the smells of Guadalajaran rains, the candle has aromas of cooked blue agave and wet earth, along with delicate notes of Coa de Jima wood and rose. Price: $70.

If you have a friend or loved one who is prone to glassware mishaps, introduce them to Fable Home this holiday season. These Japanese-made lowball glasses are crafted from lead-safe soda-lime glass that has been ion-toughened for added durability. Despite the strengthening process, the glasses are still ultra thin, providing a luxurious drinking experience without the usual shatter and scratch risks. Perhaps the best part? They’re dishwasher safe. Price: $73.

Easily elevate cocktail hour with these playful, V-shaped Martini glasses from French-American designer Sophie Lou Jacobsen. The mismatched glasses arrive in sets of two, and we like the Bluenote colorway, which has a consistent pop of pink throughout. Price: $100.

We can’t resist these charming, jeweled crab cocktail picks from Connecticut-based designer Joanna Buchanan. Made with food grade stainless steel, each pick features a bright pop of color that adds a bit of kitschy fun to every homemade cocktail. The picks are also great for serving appetizers and finger foods — especially seafood dishes. Price: $128.

7 of the Best Gifts for Wine Lovers

Keep bottles from clanging around in your bag with this cute tote from Santa Monica-based designer Frasier Sterling. Made from 100 percent canvas, the bag holds one standard-size bottle and is decorated with pimento-stuffed olive embroidery. For an all-in-one gift, consider tucking your favorite bottle inside before handing off the gift. Price: $32.

Every wine connoisseur with a few vintage bottles in their collection should have a twin blade corkscrew in their repertoire. Patented by L’Atelier du Vin in 1949, it uses dual blades that slide into the bottle neck next to the cork rather than through it, preventing any from crumbling into the wine. From there, simply twist, pull, and voila. Price: $40.

A good wine glass can go a long way. For one that can be used across wine styles, the Glasvin Universal is your best bet. The lightweight glasses are chic and elegant, instantly elevating any wine-drinking occasion. Even better, the delicate glasses are dishwasher safe. Price: $79.

What do you get the person who loves wine just as much as their pooch? This gold canine bottle holder, which is about the exact same size as a real-life dachshund. It will look adorable displayed on their countertop. Price: $118.

We don’t always take the time to decant our wine, but we’d gladly do it on the regular if we owned this stunning, citrus-topped vessel from Australian brand Maison Balzac. Made from 100 percent borosilicate glass, the decanter is hand-blown and has a delicate orange slice perched atop the stopper. The dome-shaped decanter looks especially cute when used with an orange wine. Price: $180.

There’s not much worse than remembering to chill a bottle of wine before leaving the house only to have it warm back up in transit. Enter: The Pill, a travel cooler specifically designed to transport a single bottle of wine. It even comes with a detachable strap for easy carrying and doubles as a traditional chiller once the top is removed. It’s the perfect picnic companion. Price: $145.

At some point, every wine lover has had to pour open wine that’s gone bad down the drain after too many days in the fridge. But with the ETO 750 Wine Decanter, there’s no need to waste a single drop. It holds a full standard bottle of wine and doubles as a preserver for any left over. To store, simply push the neck of the decanter down to meet the remaining wine and screw on the cap. Your wine will stay fresh for up to two weeks. Price: $199.

7 of the Best Gifts for Beer Lovers

Saison drinkers know that figuring out how to reseal a crown-capped beer bottle can be a fight. But with this gadget in hand, beer lovers won’t have to pour another spoiled drop of beer down the drain. Made by Westmark in Germany, the steel bottle opener also doubles as a cover, clipping atop your open bottle and sealing shut thanks to its silicone coating. Price: $12.

Beer caramelization is a German technique dating back to the 1400s, but it experienced a bit of a resurgence this past year, so there’s no better time to give it a try. The process involves plunging a red-hot metal poker into a cold pint of beer, thus altering its textures and aromas as the heat interacts with the brew’s residual sugars. This gadget makes the process simple (and safe) thanks to its extended rod that keeps the user at a good distance from the heat source. Price: $35.

This set of barrel-aged beer glasses was designed in collaboration with legendary brewmasters from beloved U.S. breweries Cigar City Brewing, Great Divide Brewing Company, Green Flash Brewing Company, and Uinta Brewing Company. With a bulbous bottom and narrower mouth, these crystal glasses are ideal for expressing the complex aromas of cask-matured brews. Price: $44.

To capitalize on its recent popularity — especially among Gen Z drinkers — Guinness launched Nitrosurge, a device that mimics the fabled two-part pour at home. The tool snaps on top of compatible Guinness Nitrosurge cans before they’re poured — in two parts — into a pint glass. Ultrasonic technology then creates the seductive layer of foam Guinness Draught is famous for, no tap required. Price: $66.

Stanley is famous for its perma-viral, 40-ounce cups that keep drinks cold for hours. For a beer cooler that delivers on that same promise, look no further than the brand’s All Day Julienne Mini Cooler. The versatile, soft-edged cooler fits 10 cans and is equipped with a “doctor’s bag” hinge top to remove the hassle of zippering. Complete with both snap-top handles and a shoulder strap for easy carrying, the Julienne Mini Cooler is the perfect beach or park companion. Price: $100.

Easily transform any canned beer into a draft pour with this tap system by Sharper Image. The machine uses ultrasonic vibrations to add a layer of foam upon dispensing beer. To use, open a can of beer — almost any size — then insert into the chamber and pull the handle. You’ll be able to enjoy an at-home draft pour whenever the moment strikes. Price: $130.

It’s so much more fun to keep your High Life in a branded, retro ice box than it is to chill it in a run-of-the-mill cooler. This box is made from iron sheet metal with an inner lining of waterproof plastic and holds six to eight cans or bottles, depending on how much ice you add. The brand’s iconic “Girl in the Moon” will keep your drinks comfy and cool all night long. Price: $165.

7 of the Best Gifts for Any Type of Drinker

This juicer from William Sonoma eliminates the sticky struggle to neatly pour fresh citrus juice into your drink by doubling as a bottle stopper, allowing you to juice directly into the bottle. The stainless-steel juicer was created in collaboration with Italian designer Olipac, so it’s as stylish as it is functional. Price: $18.

Make tomato season a year-round affair with this blushing red heirloom candle from New York City shop Big Night. Each candle is made by Happy Organics, a family-run beekeeping farm in California’s San Joaquin Valley, from 100 percent beeswax for non-toxic burning. It’s sure to keep your bar cart looking rosy all winter long. Price: $32.

Level up your morning coffee with this stunning pour-over coffee maker sold exclusively at the MoMA Design Store. Designed by Danish-Swiss kitchenware designer Bodum, the carafe comes with a stainless- steel filter that doesn’t require any paper filters to properly brew coffee. To use, simply add ground coffee to the cone-shaped filter and slowly pour hot water in a circular motion over the grounds. The whole process takes about four minutes — roughly the same amount of time grounds need to steep in a French press — and results in a more flavor-forward brew. Price: $39.

This splashy puzzle from Piecework is perfect for gifting cocktail lovers and Francophiles alike. The design drops you right into the French Riviera, where seafood and spritzes are a daily occurrence. At 1,000 pieces, it will be a nice build for experts and keep novice solvers busy through the season. Price: $40.

This new release from author Katie Parla offers up everything you need to know about Rome’s drinks, local flavors, recipes, and culinary chronicles all in one place. The book contains 110 recipes from experts and home cooks alike and even features an entire section dedicated to Roman drinking. Accompanied by stunning images from photographer Ed Anderson, “Rome” is more than just a cookbook. Eric Wareheim even called it “the most important book on Rome in the history of books on Rome” — high praise from the comedian, author, and co-founder of VinePair’s 2025 Next Wave Awards Winery of the Year, Las Jaras. Price: $45.

Handmade in Italy by Ichendorf Milano, this orchard fruit teapot is made from flame-worked borosilicate glass and is designed for tea bags to steep inside. With a golden amber body and green leaf and stem topper, the pear-shaped vessel infuses a touch of whimsy to your tea service. Price: $64.

This gift box duo from Flamingo Estate contains bottles of olive oil and persimmon vinegar, both of which were harvested and bottled in California. The vinegar is handmade by White Buffalo Land Trust using fuyu and hachiya persimmons, giving it a tart and vibrant profile, a perfect complement to the olive oil’s slightly fruity, peppery flavor. Use them in a salad dressing and pair with your favorite bottle of white wine. Price: $104.