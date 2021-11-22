Champagne. It’s that simple. Now, I know some of you reading this are going to think that’s the easy way out, but truly, it’s not. When has anyone ever turned down Champagne?

Sure, you could try a bottle of your favorite red; even go with the most popular red variety in America, Cabernet. But what if the host prefers white? Go with a white and you face the same peril. I’d dare you to find people who don’t enjoy bubbles.

I get it: Champagne seems pricey, but there are some wonderful bottles out there that are reasonable, especially if you go the grower Champagne route. Check out VinePair’s most recent Champagne list for ideas as well. Yes, I realize that was a shameless plug.

And if you want other options, look to the more affordable American sparkling wines, French Crémant, or Spanish Cava. Just leave the Prosecco for your next brunch invitation. But really, you can never go wrong with Champagne.