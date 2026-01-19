As the world’s top-planted white wine variety, Chardonnay is undeniably one of the most popular wine styles — but not all Chardonnay is created equal. The grape itself is relatively neutral, which places increased importance on soil quality, as Chardonnay is capable of almost perfectly reflecting the terroir of its region. As such, certain areas are celebrated specifically for their Chardonnay production, with their respective winemakers crafting some of the world’s most sought-after bottles.

Chardonnay’s native Burgundy is far and away the most important place it’s grown. The French wine region is renowned for its various soil types, which are known to produce some of the finest, most distinct Chardonnay (also labeled white Burgundy or Bourgogne Blanc) on the planet. It’s also some of the priciest: Of the top 10 most expensive Chardonnays in the world, white Burgundy accounts for every single bottle.

But Burgundy isn’t the only spot known for its Chardonnay. The white wine grape thrives in numerous other locations, some of which produce bottles that match the best of what Burgundy has to offer. So whether you’re looking for an affordable alternative to your favorite Burgundian bottle or you’re just getting started exploring the category, here are the world’s seven best regions for Chardonnay.

Burgundy, France

It wouldn’t be a list of the world’s best Chardonnay regions if we didn’t begin with Burgundy. The grape accounts for approximately half of all land under vine in Burgundy, with the region’s prestige terroir imbuing it with an attractive, layered complexity. The zone itself sits atop a rich limestone and marl bed known to produce wines bursting with refreshing acidity and slate-like minerality. That said, no two white Burgundies are the same, as each sub-AOC produces highly distinguishable Chardonnay that can range from tart and crisp to nutty and buttery.

For example, bottles hailing from cooler-climate subregions — take Chablis, for example — are known for their fruity, mineral-driven nature, rather than the rounded, sweeter qualities associated with some others. This is because almost all Chablis is produced without oak, and producers that do incorporate oak aging are extremely intentional about it.

Conversely, those from the central subregions in Burgundy’s Côte de Beaune — home to several of the world’s most esteemed vineyards — are known to be richer and creamier, often delivering notes of oak, vanilla, and nuts. It’s these bottlings that tend to fetch the highest prices as they generally display the best aging potential.

Jura, France

Situated right between Burgundy and the Swiss border is the Jura, a tiny but mighty winemaking region that’s just one-tenth the size of Burgundy. The locale’s diminutive scope — not to mention the fame of its neighbor — has long resulted in overlooked bottles, though in recent years, sommeliers and enthusiasts alike have been on a mission to make them mainstream. Given the region’s close proximity to Burgundy, the Jura has strikingly similar terroir, with soils composed predominantly of limestone and marl. However, because of the Jura’s slightly higher altitude and more alpine environment, Chardonnays from the region are distinguishable for their salty, citrus-forward profiles.

Further differentiating some Jura Chardonnay is the region’s traditional style of winemaking, called sous voile, which involves aging wine in barrels that go untouched for years. The process allows for the development of some oxidation, resulting in the region’s characteristic nutty, sherry-like reduction. While the technique is more often used when working with Savignin (star of the region’s Vin Jaune), several Chardonnays are made in the style, including Fabrice Dodane Les Dos d’Chat Arbois Chardonnay.

Other Jura Chardonnays are aged more similarly to those of Burgundy, with winemakers using the ouillé style to craft round, highly textural bottlings without intentional oxidation. Perhaps it’s no coincidence that some of the most famous winemakers employing this method also once produced wine (or still do) in Burgundy. One of the most famous is Domaine des Miroirs, helmed by Kenjiro Kagami, who relocated from Japan to Burgundy in 2001 before moving to the Jura a decade later, establishing Domaine des Miroirs with support from celebrated winemaker Jean-François Ganevat.

Rheinhessen, Germany

When it comes to white wine, Germany is typically best known for its Riesling, often regarded as some of the best in the world. That said, one ought not ignore the plethora of stellar German Chardonnays, especially those from Rheinhessen. The southwestern wine region is Germany’s largest and borders the Rhine River, which has carved out some pretty incredible terroir. Like Burgundy, the Rheinhessen has an abundance of limestone soil (among various other types), in which Chardonnay famously feels right at home. Moreover, in terms of climate, Rheinhessen’s is strikingly similar to what Burgundy experienced in the mid-1980s, giving Chardonnays produced there immense aging potential.

That said, Rheinhessen Chardonnay shouldn’t necessarily be viewed as a stand-in for its Burgundian counterpart. While the wines are certainly capable of holding their own alongside Bourgogne Blanc, Rheinhessen Chards are distinct for their salted fruit and slightly oxidative notes, which complement their rich, creamy texture. For some of the best of what the region has to offer, look to producers like Moritz Kissinger, Weingut Keller, and AdamsWein.

Margaret River, Australia

Located a three-hour drive south of Perth is Margaret River, a southwestern Australian wine locale that’s one of the most remote in the world. The area is home to decomposed granite along with aluminum- and iron-rich laterite soils, types known to promote deep vine growth resulting in complex, mineral-driven wines. Further influencing the region is its close proximity to the Indian Ocean, which blankets Margaret River in a unique, coastal microclimate that’s on full display in its Chardonnays.

Margaret River Chardonnays are characterized by their medium body and ripe, stone and citrus fruit notes. Crisp and zesty, they often deliver a creamy mouthfeel, with pops of flint or slate-like minerality. While some winemakers choose to take the unoaked route, most Margaret River Chardonnays are aged in oak, meaning it’s not uncommon to uncover notes of vanilla, hazelnut, and toasted oak.

Tasmania, Australia

Off the southeast coast of Australia lies Tasmania, a midsize island located approximately 150 miles south of the mainland. Bordered by ocean on three sides and the Bass Straight to the north, Tasmania experiences strong western winds and heavy rainfall, making it one of the country’s coolest-climate wine regions. As such, most of Tasmania’s winemaking is concentrated around Launceston to the north and Hobart to the east, both of which are much drier than the state’s west coast.

On the island, Chardonnay is the second-most planted wine variety, behind only Pinot Noir, accounting for a quarter of all land under vine. These wines tend to be rich and complex, with immense maritime influence. Given the island’s varying topography and geology, there is some differentiation between subregions, though nothing quite as distinct as what one might experience somewhere like Burgundy.

Napa & Sonoma, California, United States

If there were any regions in the United States that could be considered synonymous with Chardonnay, they would be Napa and Sonoma. The former is inarguably America’s premier wine region, slingshotted into recognition when several of its wines won out against those from top Bordeaux and Burgundy producers at the 1976 Judgment of Paris. Of those wines was the 1973 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay, which claimed the top spot over a Premier Cru white Burgundy from Meursault-Charmes. Ranked third, fourth, sixth, ninth, and 10th were fellow Napa Chardonnays. The Judgment of Paris brought international attention to the warm Northern California region, which was finally granted its AVA status in 1981.

Located just to the west of Napa is Sonoma, a county spanning 1,800 square miles that’s home to over 400 wineries with tasting rooms where you’re likely to find the beloved white wine being poured. For the best Chardonnays, you’ll want to seek out bottles from the Sonoma Coast. The AVA directly borders the Pacific Ocean, which constantly wafts a cool, salty sea breeze onto the vines. Moreover, the area experiences a phenomenon known as the marine layer, where dense, morning fog blankets the land before burning off a few hours later. This shields the grapes from the sun, slowing their ripening and allowing them to develop even more aromatic complexity. Some of our favorites include Reeve, Hirsch, and the aptly named Marine Layer Chardonnay.

Willamette Valley, Oregon, United States

Like most places that cultivate Chardonnay, the Willamette Valley is home to some world-renowned Pinot Noir. And while the red wine might get more attention than its sister Chardonnay — Pinot Noir does account for approximately 70 percent of winemaking in the region — Willamette expressions definitely deserve a spot on your radar. The cool climate results in stunning, mineral- and acid-led Chardonnays with bright pops of citrus and orchard fruit. The valley as a whole is broken down into 11 distinct sub-AVAs, each of which is characterized by its unique soil type, leading to Chardonnays with an intensely specific sense of place.

*Image retrieved from barmalini via stock.adobe.com