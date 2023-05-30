Bar Convent Brooklyn Is Back and Better Than Ever

Do you love to mix drinks, connect with other industry professionals, and be merry? Then you’ll be glad to hear it’s almost time for Bar Convent Brooklyn, the leading international trade show for distillers and mixologists alike. Jackie Williams, the event director, is thrilled about this year’s lineup: “We’re really excited about this year’s schedule and can’t wait for our attendees to experience it.”

On Tuesday, June 13, and Wednesday, June 14, Bar Convent Brooklyn returns to Brooklyn’s “creative campus,” Industry City. The show will bring bar and beverage industry experts, professionals, and brands together for two days (and nights) of education sessions, networking experiences, and other fun events.

Bar Convent Brooklyn began in 2018, and it’s back bigger than ever this year with more space, exhibitions, and experiences to enjoy. In other words, the event’s fifth in-person iteration will offer more opportunities for professionals to learn about industry innovations, connect with like-minded beverage enthusiasts, and celebrate the wondrous world of drinks.

“The continued growth of Bar Convent Brooklyn has been absolutely incredible,” Williams says. “Last year, we reached pre-pandemic numbers, and we know this year will be even more successful. We have really compelling programming and education sessions that will be sure to delight and inspire attendees. Bar Convent Brooklyn has been and always will be a place for industry friends to come together to learn about the newest trends, try the newest spirits, rediscover some old favorites, network, and much more. I’m excited to welcome everyone to this year’s show.”

Can’t-Miss Events

This year’s educational programming includes 55 seminars and expert panels handpicked by a committee of top industry professionals. Highlights include “Aperitivo and Amaro — The Future of Italian Spirits in Modern Mixology” with industry legend Dale DeGroff; “WTF is Singani: Bringing the Newest Spirit Category to the United States,” hosted by film director Steven Soderbergh, acclaimed bartender and author Ivy Mix, and Luis Pablo Granier, CEO of Casa Real; and “Beyond Visibility — Indigenous Collaboration in the Modern Bar Space” with experts Chockie Tom, Alex Francis, Acadia Cerise Cutschal.

Day One: Carajilos, Speed Rack, and a Party at Public Records

So, what else can you expect from a day at Bar Convent Brooklyn? Following a welcoming Carajillo cocktail at the Licor 43 coffee cart, you can explore Wilderton’s alcohol-free spirits at the Wilderton Non-Alcoholic Botanical Spirits Spotlight in Industry City’s courtyard. From there, experience the fast-paced excitement of Speed Rack, a femme-focused speed bartending competition that aims to raise money for breast cancer research. That evening, medals will be awarded to leading bartenders in categories like Sustainability and Women-Owned at the Chilled 100 Spirits Awards. From there, put the orange-peel garnish on the day at the Opening Night Party at Public Records, sponsored by William Grant.

And that’s just day one.

Day Two: Mezcal, Garden Games, and House of Yes

On the second day of Bar Convent Brooklyn, you can also sample Pierde Almas Mezcal at the courtyard bar before participating in the Hendrick’s Gin Grand Garden Games, a series of unique games accompanied by edible and drinkable treats. Return to the courtyard bar to browse non-alcoholic offerings from Boisson, and then dance the night away with curated cocktails and ice-cold Jägermeister shots at the Closing Night Party at Bushwick’s buzzy venue House of Yes.

Until June 10, you can pre-purchase tickets for Bar Convent Brooklyn via the website for $80 for one day or $130 for both days. Starting on June 11, tickets can be purchased at the door, upon availability, for $100 for one day or $160 for both days.

If you RSVP ASAP, your future self will thank you — for saving money on pre-purchased tickets and for getting ready to celebrate a holiday-worthy experience in the middle of June.

Let’s get festive! It is, after all, the best time of the year.

This article is sponsored by Bar Convent Brooklyn.