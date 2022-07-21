If you’re anything like me, your brain is hardwired to think of what sweet treat you’ll enjoy the second you finish a savory meal. It’s a curse, but if having a sweet tooth is wrong, I don’t want to be right. When I’m hankering for a little bit of decadence following a big meal, any dessert sounds like a great option — but in my opinion, the way to truly level up any dessert is by adding a dash (or two) of booze.

Bread pudding has been a staple after-dinner treat in Irish homes for centuries, and when made with banana-infused Jameson, it makes for a dangerously delicious dessert. Sweet brown sugar and banana notes blend seamlessly with hints of vanilla and cinnamon, all enhanced by the addition of banana Jameson, which carries some molasses notes of its own. With hearty bread and the oak finish of Irish whiskey, this bread pudding recipe offers the perfect blend of savory and sweet, certain to satisfy any after-dinner cravings.

Serving four, this dessert is perfect for small dinner gatherings — or for devouring completely on your own (I promise, no one will judge you).

Banana Jameson Bread Pudding

Serves 4

Bread Pudding

Ingredients

¾ cup milk

1 cup heavy cream

½ cup light brown sugar, packed

2 eggs

¼ cup dark corn syrup, optional

3 ripe bananas

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¾ teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons banana Jameson (recipe follows)

2 ½ cups cubed bread, like brioche or challah

Directions

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Adjust rack to the middle. Butter an 8×8 baking dish. Distribute bread chunks evenly in the dish. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, cream, sugar, and corn syrup until smooth. Whisk in bananas, salt, cinnamon, vanilla, and banana Jameson. Once completely incorporated, pour mixture over the bread. Press the bread down into the custard. Cover the dish and refrigerate for 20 minutes, or overnight (up to 12 hours). Bake for 30-45 minutes, or until the custard is set and the top has browned. To test if it’s finished baking, press gently on the top. It should feel like jello.

Banana Jameson Hard Sauce

Ingredients

¼ cup unsalted butter

1 cup powdered sugar, sifted

1 pinch salt

1 tablespoon banana Jameson, with more to taste (recipe follows)

1 egg (optional)

Directions

Cream the butter until soft with the back of a spoon. Gradually add sugar and salt and beat ingredients until you’ve achieved a smooth, soft consistency. Beat in banana Jameson and egg. Sauce can be served warm or cold. We recommend the former so that the sauce soaks deeper into the pudding.

Banana Jameson

Ingredients

3-4 bananas, peeled and sliced

750-milliliter bottle Jameson Irish Whiskey

Directions