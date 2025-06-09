On the heels of Espresso Martini mania, a number of other coffee cocktails have entered the public consciousness in the U.S. Perhaps one of the most popular is the Carajillo, a combination of espresso and Licor 43 popularized in Mexico in the 1940s. (Other versions of the Carajillo existed prior to the Mexican iteration — in Cuba, it was made with rum, while Colombians often enjoyed their’s prepared with brandy.)

When Licor 43 hit the market in 1946, though, the Carajillo as we know it today was born. But despite commercial production of the sweet citrus-vanilla liqueur starting midway through the 20th century, according to legend, its roots go back much, much further.

Born in Cartagena, Spain, Licor 43 was allegedly inspired by an ancient elixir enjoyed by local citizens all the way back in 209 B.C.E. “Liqvor mirabilis,” which roughly translates to marvelous or miraculous liquid, was produced using local herbs and fruits and was widely consumed across the region. Unfortunately, Cartagena’s close proximity to rich mineral deposits and the Mediterranean Sea made it an attractive target for Roman conquest.

When the Romans arrived in 209 B.C.E. during the Second Punic War, they promptly renamed the territory Carthago Nova and discovered the golden liqueur so beloved by the locals. Worried the elixir would spark temptation, the Romans outlawed production. But the Cartageneros weren’t so easily deterred.

Rather than production of the liqueur ceasing, it was simply driven underground, with local artisans continuing to produce the highly sought-after drink in secrecy. Despite repeated attempts, the Romans were unable to entirely eliminate “liqvor mirabilis,” and the recipe continued to be passed from generation to generation. Eventually, it made its way to the Zamora family.

In the 1940s, siblings Diego, Angel, and Josefina Zamora, and Josefina’s husband, Emilio Restoy, came up with the idea to produce a liqueur inspired by the ancient Roman formula. The Spanish Civil War had just ended a few years prior, and the Franco-era had plunged the country into a recession. To harken back to the city’s ancient glory days, they crafted Licor 43, a modern interpretation of what “liqvor mirabilis” may have tasted like.

As the name suggests, Licor 43 is made with 43 select botanicals, though what those botanicals are remains a mystery. Only five ingredients have ever been made public — vanilla, coriander, orange, lemon, and green tea — with the rest remaining under tight lock and key. In fact, only three people on the planet are aware of the exact recipe used to craft the 31 percent ABV liqueur.

Today, Licor 43 is still produced at its original facility in Cartagena, which is also now home to an expansive visitor center and interactive museum detailing the brand’s history. So while we may never know what “liqvor mirabilis” tasted like, Licor 43 is certainly as close as it gets to tasting the ancient elixir so feared it was made illegal.

