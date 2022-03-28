You opened up a great bottle and enjoyed a glass or two, but still have plenty of juice to spare. If you agree that there’s no greater sin than wasting wine, you know that this is a conundrum easily solved by breaking out a bottle stopper. These handy tools can help preserve your vino, allowing you to enjoy a bottle throughout the week or even longer.

If you don’t have a local bottle shop nearby or need to do your perusing online, Amazon is home to a seemingly endless supply of wine stoppers that arrive at your doorstep in just a few days’ time. We pared down the best of Amazon’s offerings, using reviews from opinionated buyers as our guide.

These silicone wine stoppers come in an assortment of bright colors and have racked up over 5,000 ratings on Amazon with an average of 4.7 stars. At less than $7 for 10 stoppers, reviewers tout this product’s great value and effectiveness. But beware: One customer warns these “may increase your wine consumption because these are that fantastic!” Price: $6.99

Spring has sprung, and what better way to welcome outdoor drinking than with these cheeky floral wine stoppers? Coming in at just under $15 for a set of three — including a sunflower, hibiscus flower, and lily pad — these are on the pricier side, but reviewers love them for gifting and swear they’re as functional as they are adorable. Price: $14.29

These crystal-topped stoppers fit for royalty are undeniably extra, but they’ve got more than just good looks. With 1,000 reviews averaging 4.5 stars, shoppers commend their stylish ability to keep wine fresh for days. Price: $11.95

While most stoppers are pushed inside the bottle, these silicone wine stoppers are made for stretching around the opening, making for an airtight seal that allows for lasting freshness. Plus, their leak-proof seal allows for opened bottles to be stored on their sides — a plus for those with limited fridge space. Price: $13.19

“For wine, juice, and very lightly carbonated items, they’re fantastic,” one reviewer says of these highly sought-after stoppers. “I’ve never had one break or leak, even when a bottle has fallen over in a cooler.” It’s no wonder that these trusty green stoppers have racked up over 2,100 five-star reviews and counting. Price: $7.99

OXO, a kitchen appliance brand beloved by home cooks and professionals alike, produces this wine stopper two-pack with almost 2,200 five-star ratings. “I left a couple bottles of wine in the refrigerator lying on the side, and they’re really leak proof,” writes one reviewer. Price: $21.49

Coming in a pack of six brightly colored stoppers, these bird-topped wine stoppers are as effective as they are visually appealing. With over 1,000 ratings averaging at 4.8 stars, the product has been celebrated by happy customers for its tight seal and budget-friendly appeal. Price: $10.99

Eco-friendly and affordable, these easy-to-use wine caps work as well for soda and beer bottles as they do for wine. They’ve racked up over 1,300 five-star reviews for their simple, sleek design and versatility. “It was exactly what I needed,” one reviewer writes. Price: $6.98