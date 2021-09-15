Welcome to Ale Academy (and Lagers, Too)! This Introduction to Beer Styles course is taught by Doctor Janine D. Clerk, the newest head of academic learning at the academy (and a distant relative of the famous Belgian brewing scientist Jean De Clerck). In this popular beer styles course, each comic-ale lesson will cover one type of beer and its aroma, flavor, mouthfeel, classic examples, and a splash of humorous history. What are you waiting for? Grab a beer-clean glass, a tasting notebook, and let’s go!