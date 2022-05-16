For those of us who know that “the most wonderful time of the year” actually falls between June and September, it’s time to begin preparing for the endless hikes, beach days, and other outdoor activities that make summer the season worth looking forward to.

To keep your cans of tepache, Margs, and seltzers galore refreshing during the season’s infamously high temperatures, having a good cooler is key. Getting one delivered to your door is even better. These are six of the best coolers on Amazon, according to reviewers.

Jet-setting drinkers who prefer roadies should never again travel without this cooler-backpack combo. The leakproof, insulated bag is small but mighty — it’s petite enough to take on the go while having the capacity to store up to 30 cans. Whether you find yourself on a hike, picnic, or beach day, this cooler will make sure your group’s thirst is quenched. Price: $36.99

Stylish enough to replace your favorite worn-in tote, Lifewit’s cooler bags come in three sizes, which can hold up to 60 cans, but also come in sizes that accomodate 30 and 50 cans for smaller groups and shorter outings. The bag has racked up over 14,000 five-star ratings, which especially tout its leak-proof functionality. Price: $26.99

When it comes to coolers, there’s perhaps no brand more beloved than YETI. With its sleek design and wide range of color choices, it’s easy to see why. The brand’s offerings tend to come at a steep price, but over 4,000 five-star reviews prove its claims to keep drinks cold for hours (and even days) to be well worth the premium. Price: $250

Another big name in coolers, Igloo’s 52-quart cooler can hold up to 83 12-ounce cans, making it ideal for events that draw larger crowds, from barbecues to birthday parties. It’s received over 5,000 five-star reviews, many of which emphasize this cooler’s ability to keep drinks cold for long periods of time, as well as its more affordable price in comparison to the YETI cooler of the same size. Price: $119.99

The saying, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” has never applied more than in the case of cooler veteran Coleman. According to Amazon reviewers, the same cooler that you took to your Little League games is still a winner in 2022. This small offering is great for holding your favorite 6-pack of brews and keeps drinks cold when traveling, plus it’s the only item on this list that’s less than $20. Price: $19.99

“I love everything about this cooler,” writes one reviewer. “It’s by far the BEST!” Whether it’s the zipperless, easy-open design or exceptionally comfortable strap, this cooler has gotten a lot of love from the greater Amazon community, with over 26,000 five-star ratings also detailing the bag’s perfect size and long-lasting chill. Price: $62.99