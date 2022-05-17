It’s a fun party trick. You pop the cork of a bottle of sparkling wine with all the pizzaz the occasion calls for, break out the glasses and start pouring, only to surprise guests when the liquid falling from the bottle has a vibrant red hue — far from the golden or pink bubbles they were expecting.

Yes, bubbly red wine is a thing — one that deserves a spot on far more wine lists and fridges around the globe. Though the category is vast, most Americans are only familiar with Lambrusco, the bright, juicy sparkling red hailing from Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region. But there are far more styles from around the globe, made from grapes like Frappato, Pinot Noir, Valdiguié, and Syrah that are worth trying.

Sparkling reds defy seasonality. They have enough body to sip throughout the winter months, while maintaining a vibrancy from bubbles and a slight chill to be apt summer sips. So put down that black cherry seltzer and pour yourself a glass of one of these effervescent red wines.

5 Sparkling Red Wines to Try Right Now

Sonoma-Cutrer Grand Noir de Noir Sparkling Pinot Noir ($50)

From household name Sonoma-Cutrer comes this special-edition sparkling Pinot Noir. With grapes sourced from California’s Russian River Valley, this bottling is made using the traditional method and serves up notes of ripe cherries and black licorice.

Black Chook Sparkling Shiraz ($20)

Beloved by consumers and somms alike, Black Chook Sparkling Shiraz’s effervescent mouthfeel and pleasant blackberry-scented core make it a crowd pleaser. Serve it at a barbecue to impress your guests.

Cantina Horus Sud Ovest Vino Frizzante Rosso ($22)

Hailing from southwestern Sicily, this fizzy Frappato from Cantina Horus displays the region’s experimental, playful spirit. Combining the bright berry fruit notes the grape is known for with energizing bubbles, this is an exceptionally easy-drinking bottling ideal for summer sipping.

Treveri Cellars Sparkling Syrah ($20)

Washington sparkling wine is still on the up-and-up, but the state’s exploratory spirit is on full display in this frothy Syrah, which is ripe with blackberry and plum flavors.

Venturini Baldini ‘Montelocco’ Lambrusco Frizzante Emilia IGT NV ($17)

If you’d rather stick to the tried-and-true Lambrusco, Venturini Baldini is the way to go. While the category has long been misjudged as saccharine juice, this offering proves just how well-balanced and versatile Lambrusco can be.