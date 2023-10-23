3 Tailor-Made Ways to Explore Lodi Wine Country

As the autumn leaves begin to fall, it’s the perfect time to plan a wine country getaway. For those living in or traveling to California, there is a myriad of wineries and vineyards to explore in well-known Napa Valley and Sonoma County. For those who crave the road less traveled, Lodi Wine Country offers a relaxed, easy-to-get-to wine tasting destination that’s a bit of a hidden gem.

Boasting more than 100,000 vineyard acres and over 60 tasting rooms, some of the oldest Zinfandel vines in the U.S., a vast array of varieties (over 125 are currently in production), approachable price points, and a tight-knit winemaking community, Lodi is a wine lovers’ laid-back paradise located just east of San Francisco Bay.

From Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay to Albariño and Tannat, Lodi’s moderate Mediterranean climate and rich soil make for a fertile, high-quality grape-growing area. It’s also worth noting that Lodi has a strong dedication to sustainability via the LODI RULES program, the first comprehensive, sustainable wine-growing program in America.

In addition to producing lush, fruit-forward reds and vibrant, crisp whites, Lodi is home to a growing number of farm-to-fork eateries, hip breweries, spas, and more. And unlike some destinations, it’s quite easy to navigate — the terrain is relatively flat and the town is laid out on a tidy grid.

For those who find themselves flying to California, there are four international airports located approximately 100 miles or less from Lodi, including San Francisco (104 miles), San Jose (92 miles), and Oakland (86 miles). Sacramento International Airport is the most convenient at 47 miles north of the region.

And since drive times from major California cities aren’t too bad — just under five and a half hours from Los Angeles, 40 minutes from Sacramento, or 90 minutes from San Francisco — Lodi can be a fun, refreshing day trip destination or long weekend getaway. We’ll warn you: With weather that’s like the south of France, you might consider packing an overnight bag to drop your shoulders and take in all that this extraordinary area has to offer.

Check out the infographic below for a few relaxed itineraries. No matter which way you decide to explore Lodi Wine Country, we have a feeling you’ll want to return time and again.

This infographic is sponsored by Lodi Wine.