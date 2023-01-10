PATRÓN®: We Asked Bartender Christine Wiseman — What’s Your Mixology Style?

This article is part of a series highlighting the importance of authentic tequila, partnered by PATRÓN. Discover more at The World of PATRÓN.

It takes an exceptionally skilled mixologist to create an innovative cocktail, but even more so to perfect a classic. This especially rings true for Christine Wiseman, beverage director at BarLab, who chooses Simply Perfect PATRÓN® Tequila as a creative stepping stone behind her favorite cocktails.

Wiseman’s introduction to the industry began in the kitchen, but she soon yearned to shake up her atmosphere. From there, she was led to the bartending scene — and she never looked back. Wiseman worked for establishments such as Virtue Feed & Grain, Ink, and La Descarga, leading innovative beverage programs at Breakroom 86, and at Broken Shaker LA, where she led the bar to win the Tales of the Cocktail’s Best American Hotel Bar award. Now, with over two decades of experience and plenty of accolades under her belt, including becoming a finalist for Best American Bartender for the 2022 Spirited Awards, Wiseman credits her love of the game to the gratification of crafting a quality cocktail. But, most importantly, she relishes crafting a meaningful experience for whoever is lucky enough to enjoy a drink at one of the acclaimed spots she is a part of.

Here, Wiseman shares her professional journey, what handcrafted means to her, and how to create her signature Forever Magic tequila cocktail. Read on to learn why Wiseman chooses Simply Perfect PATRÓN® Tequila.

If my work as a mixologist told a story, it would stay consistent over the years. I continue to grow as a person, mentor, and leader in our industry, but I have always stayed true to the person that I am and that has also rung true in my cocktails — much like PATRÓN Tequila.

I like the way that PATRÓN has stayed consistent. My personal philosophy is to always stay true to who you are. Don’t try to change yourself for a job or anyone. Eventually, you will find the place that you were meant to be because of who you are.

I love to create using PATRÓN Tequila. I have always felt a strong connection with Mexico and the ingredients that are grown there and the products that are created there. With its vegetal and earthy notes and all of the other Jalisco terroir vibes, it makes it an ideal base for cocktails.

Handcrafted, to me, is something that is labor-intensive, something that uses your passion to create something that you love, that you see from start to finish. Passion — it’s what drives me every day to be better, to do better. It drives me to create the best experience for every person that walks in the door, to create the best work experience for our staff, and to be the best friend I can be, to try and be a better person in this world.

The most important part of the job for me is mentorship. You are no one if you don’t have people to surround yourself with who believe in what you are doing. We have to leave each place we touch better than when we got there. When one of my barbacks transitions to bartender or one of my bartenders take over their first program, that’s when I’m most proud.

When it comes to my personal bartending style, I help start the party! I try to create a memorable experience for everyone. I know the drinks are going to be great and we have something for everyone, but it’s more than that. Do we have the music right? The lighting right? Is the décor right? Are people safe at your bar? What do you want people to remember after they have left your bar? For me, I want people to leave my bar not quite able to put a finger on one exact thing, but they know it was one of the best nights they have had!

I feel so lucky to have had many Simply Perfect moments in my life. It has always been the company along with delicious drinks and food. The group of people that I am lucky to spend these times with was the energy of the moment. To recreate these moments for our customers that come in to see us is very important, and it’s about sharing those moments and memories in your spaces.

This cocktail is my nod to a Key lime pie which is a staple at most restaurants in Miami, and we have our own version on the menu. I didn’t want it to be like what you would initially think of — a Key lime Margarita with a graham cracker rim and those types of vibes. I just wanted to find a way to elevate it. Luckily, a friend of mine was making an amazing nutmeg liqueur that I knew would pair so perfectly with PATRÓN® Silver, with the hints of nutmeg that are already prevalent in it. From there, my cocktail Forever Magic was formed!

Try Christine’s Forever Magic Cocktail

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces PATRÓN® Silver

¼ ounce Grand Marnier

¼ ounce Myris

¾ ounce Key lime-infused agave

¾ ounce lime juice

¼ ounce condensed milk.

Instructions

1. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake.

2. Pour into a rocks glass with a large ice cube.

3. Garnish with Key lime zest and a lime wheel.

Serves 1

