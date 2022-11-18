Please a Crowd This Holiday Season With These PATRÓN® Batched Cocktails

The holidays can be overwhelming but hosting holiday parties doesn’t have to be. To avoid the holiday stress, you can host a crowd of any size — and with different tastes — by making a PATRÓN® punch cocktail recipe.

People are the pulse of PATRÓN, with familia toasting to moments together — whether big or small —at its heart. It’s this foundation that guides the brand and is found in all areas of its makeup, from its handcrafted production process led by the familia to the incredible growth, both internally and externally, PATRÓN has seen. PATRÓN understands that when you host someone in your home, you want them to feel like family, whether it’s just a few relatives or a large party of your chosen familia.

And, when hosting, the cocktails matter. Save time and energy this season with pre-batched cocktails, and enjoy those shared moments with friends, family, and, of course, PATRÓN. These PATRÓN batched cocktail recipes use seasonal ingredients for a festival flare and showcase the 100 percent natural, simply perfect PATRÓN Tequila in a delightful way that’ll please your guests.

A staple at any party is a classic Margarita, and one with PATRÓN Silver makes it even better. A light and delicious taste, coupled with a simple-to-make recipe, is perfect for larger gatherings. And pro tip: only salt-rim half the glass to give guests a choice on if they want a salty or simple sip. Rub a lime wedge only on the outside of the glass, and then roll it on a plate of salt to avoid it dripping from the rim into the glass.

INGREDIENTS (Makes 30 servings)

45 ounces PATRÓN Silver

30 ounces Citrónge Orange Liqueur

22 ½ ounces fresh lime juice

ounces fresh lime juice 7 ½ ounces simple syrup

simple syrup Lime wedge for garnish

Kosher salt (optional)

METHOD

Combine liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a rocks glass and garnish with a lime wedge.

Your party guests will love this festive pomegranate punch all season long with its tangy yet light taste, pairing well with holiday meals. It can also be made ahead of your get-togethers and stored for up to a day, minimizing hosting stress the day of!

INGREDIENTS (Makes 30 servings)

24 ounces PATRÓN Reposado

3 bottles of red wine (Pinot Noir preferred)

27 ounces pear brandy

24 ounces orange juice

6 ounces ginger beer

Orange wheels

Pear slices

Apple slices

Seasonal fruit

METHOD

Add all ingredients into pitcher or carafe and mix to combine Pour over standard ice, garnish and serve.

With a festive red hue, this is the perfect holiday serve and can offer guests a lighter-tasting beverage option to juxtapose with the cacophony of warmer meals and tastes at holiday dinners.

INGREDIENTS (Makes 32 servings)

100 ounces PATRÓN Silver

16 cups watermelon juice

4 cups fresh lime juice

4 cups simple syrup, to taste

2 teaspoons salt

Watermelon slice for garnish

METHOD

Lay a (preferably seedless) watermelon on its side and assess which end would be a better base if you were to stand it on its end. Using a chef’s knife, slice off a small bit of the rounded end to create a flat surface, being careful not to cut through to the flesh. Slice off the opposite end to create a “lid,” and stand the watermelon upright. Using a large spoon or ice cream scoop, hollow out the watermelon, being sure to save the flesh and any juices. Transfer flesh to a blender and puree lightly, enough to liquefy the mixture. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer to remove any pulp. Combine PATRÓN Silver, watermelon juice, lime juice, simple syrup, and salt and stir to thoroughly combine. Return contents to the watermelon for service and add ice to chill. You can also use a punch bowl and ladle.

This article is sponsored by PATRÓN.