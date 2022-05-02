This article is part of a series, highlighting the importance of additive-free and authentic tequila, partnered by PATRÓN. Discover more at The World of PATRÓN.

This Cinco de Mayo, PATRÓN Tequila, the world’s No. 1 super-premium tequila*, is raising a glass and celebrating the best way they know how — with familia. Sharing a passion for craft and bold innovation, PATRÓN and famed streetwear designer John Geiger have teamed up once again to launch the limited-edition PATRÓN x John Geiger GF-01 sneakers featuring a colorway and rare materials inspired by the brand’s agave fields in Jalisco, Mexico.

The luxury sneaker is an example of the dedication to perfection that is at the core of everything PATRÓN does and the attention to detail that John puts into every one of his unique designs. With both collaborators rooted in good taste, experiential living, and timeless style, this partnership is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday.

Meticulous Precision and Care

Both PATRÓN and Geiger’s work speak to the necessary care needed to create a truly unique, category-leading product in their respective fields. Geiger’s sneakers are precision-made from high-quality textiles, and the designs for this partnership and specialty leather used were directly inspired by the agave fields of Jalisco. Vibrant colors, including an exterior to match the brand’s signature light green ribbon on a bright white background, call PATRÓN to mind with a simple glance. The design’s tan insole further solidifies the product’s proximity to the fields where PATRÓN grows the 100 percent Weber Blue Agave necessary to craft its simply perfect tequila.

When speaking about the collaboration, Geiger says: “I’m consistently inspired and impressed by PATRÓN. I loved working with them last year on our streetwear collection and this is another collaboration truly driven by passion. It was only fitting to go bigger and better for Cinco de Mayo with an epic sneaker drop that takes the designs we created with them last year to the next level. I was really inspired by the green that you’ll see in the leather detailing, evocative of the heart of PATRÓN, the agave piñas from the fields in Jalisco, Mexico.”

As versatile as PATRÓN Silver tequila, these sneakers can take you from the courts to the cocktail bar, and everywhere in between.

Great Company and Great Cocktails

People are the pulse of PATRÓN — and no Cinco de Mayo celebration would be complete without cocktails shared with friends. For a lineup as well rounded as the crew — and kicks — you’ll celebrate Cinco de Mayo with, look no further to bright and delicious cocktails that highlight a variety of ingredients for a truly delicious drink. From the smooth and sweet flavor PATRÓN Silver brings to the Strawberry Summer Mule, to the complex flavors of PATRÓN Reposado that make the Perfect Paloma, PATRÓN adds a versatile touch to any Cinco de Mayo celebration, whatever cocktail you choose.

A Perfect Pairing for the Holiday

PATRÓN and Geiger both understand the importance of an unwavering dedication to perfecting their craft, offering incredible synergies for the collaboration.

However you’re celebrating, don’t miss the drop of the limited-edition PATRÓN x John Geiger GF-01 sneakers, which will retail for $250.00 and drop on May 5 at 5 p.m. EST on johngeigerco.com. Must be 21+ to purchase sneakers. Available while supplies last.

