From Field to Glass with PATRÓN Episode #5: Meeting La Familia of Tequila PATRÓN

This video is part of a series, highlighting the importance of naturally perfect and authentic tequila, partnered by PATRÓN. Discover more at The World of PATRÓN.

In From Field to Glass with PATRÓN, Co-founder and CEO Adam Teeter and Editor in Chief Joanna Sciarrino head to the exclusive Hacienda PATRÓN in Jalisco, Mexico, to get an inside look at how their range of premium tequilas are made, from harvesting and cooking agave, to distilling, aging, and bottling the liquid.

In this episode, Adam and Joanna get to know some of the dedicated people behind every bottle of PATRÓN tequila. They sit down with Master Distiller David Santos Rodríguez to talk about his 19 years with PATRÓN; Production Coordinator Luis Hernandez about the dedication of PATRÓN employees; and mother-daughter team Mary Villa, Hacienda Hospitality Administrator, and Karla Ruelas, Hacienda Hospitality Host, about the value of being a part of the PATRÓN family.

Stay tuned for the next episode, publishing July 20! Find it in The World of PATRÓN.