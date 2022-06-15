This video is part of a series, highlighting the importance of naturally perfect and authentic tequila, partnered by PATRÓN. Discover more at The World of PATRÓN.

In From Field to Glass with PATRÓN, Co-founder and CEO Adam Teeter and Editor in Chief Joanna Sciarrino head to the exclusive Hacienda PATRÓN in Jalisco, Mexico, to get an inside look at how its range of premium tequilas are made, from harvesting and cooking agave, to distilling, aging, and bottling the liquid.

In this episode, Adam and Joanna join agave farm owner Fernando Plascencia in the field to see how the prized Weber Blue agave is grown and harvested. They discuss the agave plant’s life cycle, why age is so important to making the best-quality tequila, and what signs to look for when it’s time to harvest. Once the jimadores harvest the agave piñas, it’s time to take them back to the Hacienda for the next step of the tequila-making process.

