It’s time to celebrate the official start of summer! With this seasonal switch comes an array of sunny activities to enjoy and mouthwatering cocktails to imbibe. Usually when you think of tequila cocktails and summer, the formula evokes the classic Margarita. However, the world of delicious tequila-based beverages stretches well beyond the realm of Margs, and better showcases the spirit’s versatility.

Since launching in 1989, PATRÓN tequila has been additive-free and handcrafted with 100 percent Weber Blue agave. So yes, an enjoyable tumbler of PATRÓN on the rocks remains a great way to taste the agave-forward spirit at its core; but with summer shining, we’re ready to combine the nuances of PATRÓN tequila with fresh ingredients.

So while no poolside adventure is made complete without a flashy flamingo float, no summer cocktail deserves to go without PATRÓN. Need some recipes for a nice summery libation before lounging by the pool? We have you covered. Here are eight PATRÓN cocktails we’re whipping and sipping up this summer.

Palomita

Who doesn’t love a good Paloma without the bite of sugary soda? The Palomita makes life sweeter whether you’re at the cabana or dreaming of it at home. To mix up the perfect version, make sure to always use fresh lime and grapefruit juice. While the convenience of a bottled version may be hard to resist, citrus oxidizes incredibly quickly so you’ll lose a lot of the brightest flavors in this cocktail if you skip the squeeze!

Ingredients

2 ounces PATRÓN Silver Tequila

½ ounce fresh lime juice

3 ounces fresh grapefruit juice

Soda water to top (roughly 2 ounces)

Garnish: grapefruit peel

Directions

Fill a highball glass with ice and add tequila, lime juice, and grapefruit juice. Top with soda. Stir and serve. Stir and serve with a grapefruit twist.

Rancharita

This cocktail is a Ranch Water-Margarita hybrid where bright citrus and ripe agave play perfectly with PATRÓN Silver. A riff on the beloved summer classic (a.k.a. the Ranch Water), this cocktail takes the usual recipe one step further by smoothing the drink out with PATRÓN Citrónge Orange liqueur to evoke every fan’s favorite Margarita flavors. More than anything, the bubbly soda water brings this ideal mix of agave, citrus, and PATRÓN silver to life and will be a hit on every summer menu.

Ingredients

2 ounces PATRÓN Silver Tequila

1 ounce PATRÓN Citrónge Orange Liqueur

1 ounce fresh lime juice

Soda water to top (roughly 3 ounces)

Garnish: lime wheel

Directions

Fill a highball glass with ice and add PATRÓN Silver, PATRÓN Citrónge Orange, and lime juice. Top with soda. Stir and serve. Stir and serve with lime wheel garnish.

Alta Sandía

OK, Margarita lovers, we created this watermelon-forward recipe just for you! The combination of PATRÓN Silver tequila and watermelon puree tastes divine all on its own, but when you add the fresh lime juice, a pinch of salt, and the soda water topper, this Margarita tops out to the next level.

Ingredients

2 ounces PATRÓN Silver Tequila

½ ounce fresh lime juice

4 ounces watermelon puree**

1 pinch salt

Soda water to top (roughly 1 ounce)

Garnish: mint leaves

Directions

Fill a highball glass with ice and add tequila, lime juice, watermelon puree, and salt. Top with soda. Stir and serve. Stir and serve, garnished with a few mint leaves

**Watermelon Puree Recipe (yields 20 ounces):

Ingredients

1½ pounds watermelon chunks

Directions

Add watermelon to a food processor and blitz until smooth. Pass through a fine sieve.

Halcyon Days

We’d like to think of Halcyon Days as the Cadillac of all summer cocktails — it’s luxe and rich and just what we’re looking for at the end of a long day. For those looking for something sparkling, this bubbly Margarita is an especially fun sip and offers that just-right touch of fizz on the palate.

Ingredients

2 ounces PATRÓN Silver Tequila

¾ ounce agave nectar

¾ ounce fresh lime juice

3 ounces flavored sparkling water, such as Spindrift Pineapple or Orange Mango

Garnish: lime wedge

Directions

Add all ingredients except sparkling water to a shaker with ice and shake. Pour into a large rocks glass filled with ice. Add sparkling water. Stir, garnish with lime wedge, and serve.

Al Aire

As a riff on the modern classic the Naked and Famous, the Al Aire is just as tasty and only calls for four ingredients. Plus, because its components are frequent bar cart staples, you’ll be able to craft this cocktail with ease for any poolside gathering on the fly.

Ingredients

¾ ounce PATRÓN Añejo Tequila

¾ ounce Martini Fiero

¾ ounce fresh lime juice

¾ ounce yellow Chartreuse

Directions

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake. Double strain into a chilled coupe glass.

Jalisco Sunset

This tequila spritz is simple to make and delicious to enjoy. Bubbles, bittersweet orange notes (thanks to the Martini Fiero), invigorating lime, and, of course, agave-rich PATRÓN Silver tequila makes this cocktail the perfect crowd pleaser for any poolside BBQ.

Ingredients

3 ounces Prosecco

2 ounces Martini Fiero

2 ounces PATRÓN Silver Tequila

1 ounce soda water

½ ounce fresh lime juice

Garnish: orange wedge

Directions

Add all ingredients to a wine glass filled with ice and stir. Garnish with orange wedge. Serve.

Jalisco 75

The Jalisco 75 is a tangy twist on the classic French 75. For the Jalisco 75, we use Prosecco instead of Champagne, opt for agave nectar instead of simple syrup, and choose lime juice instead of lemon. The result is a bright, effervescent drink that will easily become any tequila lover’s summer go-to.

Ingredients

1½ ounces PATRÓN Silver Tequila

1 ounce fresh lime juice

½ ounce agave nectar

3 ounces Prosecco

Garnish: lemon twist

Directions

Add all ingredients except Prosecco to a shaker with ice and shake. Strain into a flute glass and top with Prosecco. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Mangonada

(Serves 2)

There’s something about mangoes that screams “summer!” Perhaps it’s the sweet taste, soft texture, and the association of the fruit with tropical destinations that keeps us bananas for mangoes. That, or just how well they mix into this frozen cocktail. So the next time you’re looking for an alternative to a smoothie, try your hand at this Mangonada –– because spoiler alert: It’s a huge crowd-pleaser.

Ingedients

1 pound frozen mango chunks (roughly 2 mangos peeled with stone removed)

1 ounce agave nectar

1 ounce fresh lime juice

3 ounces PATRÓN Silver Tequila

1½ ounces chamoy sauce

Directions

Add frozen mango, agave, lime, and tequila to a food processor and blitz until smooth. Place the mixture into the freezer for 20 minutes. Add 2-ounce scoop of chilled mango mix to two chilled serving glasses. Top with ¾ to 1 tablespoon chamoy. Repeat until both ingredients are used up.

