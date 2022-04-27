The oldest person alive might have wine to thank for her longevity.

The 118 year old French nun, Sister André, assumed the title of the world’s oldest living person this April following the death of 119-year-old Kane Tanaka of Japan.

Among life’s pleasures, Sister André particularly enjoys chocolate and wine: Her nursing home told CNN that she drinks a glass of it a day.

The COVID-19 survivor has lived through 18 French presidents and 10 Popes. But the distinction is a “sad honor,” Sister André told French TV channel RMC Story. “I feel I would be better off in heaven, but the good Lord doesn’t want me yet,” she said.