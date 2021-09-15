Fireball Introduces the 5-Liter, 115-Shot 'FireKeg'

Thinking about a shot of Fireball may send shivers down your spine, or it may invigorate excitement for the popular cinnamon-flavored whiskey.

Wherever you fall on this spectrum, the company’s new FireKeg makes it that much easier to pour shots well into the night (at your own risk). The kegs hold 5.25 liters of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky — the equivalent of 115 shots.

Dropping this month, FireKegs will retail nationwide for $75. With three pouring spouts, the keg keeps the Fireball flowing at any tailgate or party. But as Fireball’s VP of marketing Rebecca Henry told Delish: “Remember to ignite responsibly.”