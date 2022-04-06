American Airlines is refreshing its wine selection with a slate of new offerings curated by educator, writer, and VinePair contributing editor Julia Coney.

Coney is both the first Black woman and person of color to hold the position. In her new role, she will be responsible for curating the selection on transcontinental and international flights, as well as in American’s Flagship Lounges and Flagship First Dining rooms.

As the traveling industry rebounds from COVID, Coney hopes that her selection will encourage flyers to indulge their curiosity through drinking. “Now that we’re traveling again,” Coney told The Points Guy, “how can we explore? I want American Airlines passengers to pursue curiosity from the glass to the plane.”