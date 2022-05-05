Long beloved by Europeans, apéritifs saw a surprising rise in popularity among American drinkers during the summer of 2021, which brought the rise of the spritz to the States.

By definition, an apéritif is a low-ABV alcoholic drink — such as fortified wine or a liqueur — served as a precursor to the meal and beverages to come. Arguably more than any other alcoholic beverage, apéritifs, or aperitivos as the Italians call them, are an expression of a delightful aspect of European culture. A seemingly more chic and elaborate version of the American happy hour, apéritif culture in France and Italy showcases these drinks as a posh post-work indulgence to wind down with while enjoying beautiful weather and scenic views.

As such a lively and stylish upgrade to the happy-hour scene, it’s easy to see why the popularity of apéritifs in the U.S. has soared. But with popularity comes hype, and where there’s hype, there’s the threat of over-saturation. To find out which apéritifs have outstayed their welcome on bar menus across the country, we tapped a few beverage pros for their honest thoughts. Here, five professionals reveal the most overrated apéritifs along with a few suggestions to upgrade your next apéritif moment.

The most overrated apéritifs, according to beverage pros:

Grand Mariner

Aperol

Campari

“Hard question to answer, but I’d have to say that Grand Mariner can be a little overrated when it comes to apéritifs. Other than a Cadillac Margarita, there aren’t many uses for it in cocktails and there are a good amount of other apéritifs that can give the cocktail a more assertive flavor.” —Adam Barr, bartender, Pour la France, Denver

“I’d have to go with Aperol. But for a fresh take on the apéritif spritz, try a Spanish vermouth on ice with a green olive, or a light Italian bitter or amaro spritzed with soda and a twist of orange peel for a lighter and more savory style of spritz”—Irene Miller, beverage director at Vestry, New York City

Maybe not entirely fair to say overrated, but Aperol is one that I often try to find alternatives for. I love a good spritz, especially going into warm weather, but I prefer to substitute other aperitivo, like Cappelletti or Ramona. It offers a similar bitter and zestiness but without as much sweetness and viscosity. —Megan Mina, beverage director at Zero Restaurant and Bar, Charleston, S.C.

“It might be an unpopular opinion, but I feel like Aperol is the most overrated apéritif. On the nose it smells like it will be full of punchy and vibrant flavor; however, without the addition of citrus, Aperol’s flavor tends to lean towards medicinal and syrup-like qualities without living up to its vibrant aromas.” —Charles Friedrichs, principal bartender at The Jones Assembly, Oklahoma City, Okla.

“I would have to say Campari, but not for lack of effort. Such a legendary apéritif has really opened the door to the category as a whole. We have seen so many new and exciting apéritif-style liqueurs; resurrected styles, various base spirits, and terroir-driven flavor profiles. Keep an eye out for some of my favorites: Bonanto and Cocchi Rosa.” —Andrew Olsen, national beverage director at J. Rieger & Co., Kansas City, Mo.