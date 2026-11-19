See more of VinePair in your search results.

Keeping a well-stocked kitchen is essential for any cook. Most dishes call for a range of ingredients to bring out the four pillars of flavor — salt, acid, fat, and heat — and then some, such as umami or sweetness. Whether at home or in a professional kitchen, chefs need a myriad of ingredients to properly execute the meals they set out to prepare, and each one becomes an integral part of the final product’s flavor.

While having a range of ingredients is key, many chefs have that one that they can always turn to in a pinch. Sometimes, a dish needs a little more oomph to tie it all together — like a kick of acid to keep diners going in for the next bite or a hint of umami to add an extra layer of depth. That’s why it’s crucial for chefs to keep that one beloved ingredient at the ready at all times.

A number of items can fall into the “old-reliable” category: Spices, seeds, fruits, oils, and sauces, among others. To figure out which ingredients chefs find the most essential, we asked 16 pros to name the one ingredient they always keep in stock, no matter where they are.

The ingredients chefs always keep on hand:

Can of whole, peeled tomatoes

Preserved lemons

Fine-ground French sea salt

Fennel seeds

MSG

Smoked brown butter

Dried guajillo chiles

Dried Greek oregano on the stem

Good butter

Extra virgin olive oil

Fresh lemons

Hawaiian lilikoi honey

Vinegar

Anchovy-based fish sauce

Salt

Pineapple-based vegan sauce

Koikuchi soy sauce

Kombu

“I always have a can or two of whole peeled tomatoes. They’re super versatile. I can blend them up and have pizza sauce for the kids or, better yet, make shakshuka for a weekend breakfast at home. I’m often tasked with cooking a ‘clean-out-the-pantry’ dinner and I can use peeled tomatoes for a quick pasta sauce, chili, or stew, especially in the winter.” —Zach Engel, chef, Galit and Cafe Yaya, Chicago

“I’m a fan of citrus because a touch of acid in most dishes adds a bit of life and lightness. I always have a batch of preserved lemons in my kitchen. A few tablespoons diced into a dish adds acid, as well as some salt and floral notes. It’s a flavor that crosses cuisines and makes many dishes better!” —Chris McLaurin, chef, Lutra Cafe & Bakery, Durham, N.C.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

“My No. 1 ingredient is fine-ground French sea salt. The flavor is astronomically better than any kosher salt you could use and the impact that it has on both simple and complex dishes is incredible. Salt is an ingredient that some may think is the same across the board but I strongly believe that the right salt for the right ingredients at the right step to the cooking process is imperative to a perfectly seasoned dish. My go-to and what we use here at Marisi is the Le Guérandais Sel Gris.” —Kaitlyn Smith, executive chef, Marisi, La Jolla, Calif.

“Fennel seeds are always kept in my kitchen. They add the right amount of depth and flavor to dishes, and it’s unexpected. I use fennel seeds in dishes both sweet and savory. It’s a flavor that can be continually explored.” —Mason Lindahl, chef and partner, Cavalier, New York City

“I always keep MSG in the kitchen. Working with chef Grant Achatz in NYC, we would season everything with salt, sugar, and MSG for rounder flavors, more umami, and more importantly, craveability. It’s a tasty additive without changing the salt content or adding spice. It brings out more of the natural flavors and makes you want more. I love it in spice blends, candied nuts, salad dressings, etc.” —Greg Heitzig, executive chef, The Fountain Inn, Washington, D.C.

“One ingredient we always keep in our kitchen is smoked brown butter. We make it in house by cooking butter until it is clarified and browned then we pour the butter into a large shallow pan and place in a cold smoker for an hour. It has become a backbone product in our pantry and is used quite often throughout the menu. The flavor is distinct — rich and subtly smoky yet deep and comforting. It can be used when searing meats, dressing warm grains and grilled vegetables, or whisked into a vinaigrette for a little flavor bomb. Such a versatile ingredient in the kitchen. We love it!” —Barclay Dodge, chef and owner, Bosq, Aspen, Colo.

“The one ingredient that I always keep in my kitchen is dried guajillo chiles. They add a soft, sweet, and smoky flavor that you really can’t find with a lot of ingredients. I use them in all my stocks, braises, and in one of our most popular dishes, The Roasted Gulf, which has a guajillo cream sauce.” —Kyle Focken, executive chef, Junebug, New Orleans

“Dried Greek oregano on the stem is something I always keep in my kitchen. It has an incredibly fragrant, earthy, almost floral quality that you just don’t get from the dried oregano sold in jars. I crush the leaves between my fingers right before using them to release their oils, and it’s fantastic with roasted vegetables, grilled meats, and fish. I also love the depth and complexity it brings to sauces and stews.” —Jon Karis, executive chef and partner, Chambers, NYC

“A good butter. Butter is a great cooking medium, especially with some of the richer cooking we focus on during the colder months. Brown butter is also one of my favorite ingredients of all time.” —John Asbaty, executive chef and co-owner, Ox Bar & Hearth, Chicago

“The one ingredient I always keep in my kitchen is extra virgin olive oil. It is the soul of Turkish and Mediterranean cooking, bringing richness and depth while allowing the natural beauty of each ingredient to shine. Two other essentials are fresh lemons for their brightness and balance, and Hawaiian lilikoi honey for its delicate floral complexity and expression of local terroir. I believe extraordinary cooking is not about adding more, but understanding how a few exceptional ingredients can transform something simple into something delightful.” —Ahu Hettema, chef and owner, Istanbul Hawai’i, Honolulu

“I always have plenty of vinegars on hand — all different kinds. At the restaurant, we actually make a blend of vinegars to adjust the taste and seasoning of each dish to keep you diving back in for more. There’s nothing better to cut through rich, buttery foods.” —Graham Laborde, chef and owner, Little Bird, Houston

“An anchovy-based fish sauce is the one ingredient I always keep in my home and restaurant kitchen. It delivers an irreplaceable wallop of pure, fermented umami that deepens roasted meats, sauces, and vinaigrettes (and even butterscotch) without ever making them taste ‘fishy.’ It’s the ultimate shortcut to foundational flavor, bridging global technique with the rustic, wood-fired cooking I love most at Kindling and at home.” —Jonathon Sawyer, executive chef and partner, Kindling, Chicago

“It may seem extremely obvious, but salt is arguably the most crucial ingredient in a kitchen. It is quite literally an ingredient in every single recipe I’ve ever seen. Salt is an extremely versatile ingredient: It can be used for seasoning, preserving, pickling, brining, and even as a cooking surface. Salt is a foundational ingredient in any dish and acts as a chemical amplifier that in a weird way helps food taste more like itself. Without salt, curries don’t taste as flavorful, chocolate chip cookies aren’t as sweet, and society as we know it probably wouldn’t have developed.” —Luis Fayad, executive chef, jm Curley, Boston

“Pineapple-based vegan sauce is a great substitute for fish sauce. This is the secret ingredient we use for our vegan Napa kimchi at my vegetarian restaurant Little Kim. It packs the similar funk and umami as regular anchovy based fish sauce but with a hint of sweetness. You can use it as a straight substitute for fish sauce or whenever you want to add some salty funky backbone to a dish. It’s great to build depth and complexity in any dish, but especially convenient for a vegan dish.” —Ji Hye, chef and owner, Miss Kim and Little Kim, Ann Arbor, Mich.

“One ingredient I always keep in the kitchen is koikuchi soy sauce. A simple splash can add umami to any dish without imparting too much salinity. Soy sauce, when used in moderation, can bring any dish together and add that extra ‘something’ people are craving.” —David Yoshimura, executive chef and owner, Nisei, San Francisco

“Kombu is essential in my kitchen because of its incredible versatility and its ability to bring an umami depth to so many different dishes without overpowering the other ingredients. While its most fundamental use in Japanese cooking is to make dashi, I reach for it in everything from stocks and sauces to pickling liquids. I even add a piece when cooking rice or curing fish. It’s a simple ingredient that can make a remarkable difference in the final dish.” —Takahiro Sakaeda, chef and partner, Nami Nori, NYC