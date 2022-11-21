Expressing one’s love for a specific cocktail or wine style can go far beyond the beverages themselves. The indulgent glamour of imbibing can easily translate to lush Martini artwork, booze-infused self-care items, and other spirited products poised for holiday gifting.

From luxury extra virgin olive oil to Chardonnay-spiked sunscreen to the perfect pot in which to craft your favorite mulled wine, there’s a bit of everything on this list. VinePair’s editors rounded up the best drinks-related gifts to give this winter — whether it’s for the friend who loves a fancy cocktail or just enjoys everyday items a bit more special. Here are VinePair’s top lifestyle picks for this holiday season.

We all have that friend or family member who absolutely lives to host. This holiday season, feed into their dinner party obsession with this cheeky print. On the menu? Lemon butter fish, red wine, Cherry Coke, and roasted veggies. Price: $60-$195

Harvested and pressed on Waiheke Island in New Zealand, this super-silky olive oil is the perfect way to spoil the foodie in your life. In addition to its rich flavor, this EVOO, made from a blend of Mediterranean olive varieties — has a high smoke point, so no worries if you’re looking to roast some veggies. Bonus: The bottle itself looks gorgeous on a bar cart, kitchen counter, or anywhere in between. Price: $36

These teeny, match-sized incense sticks pack a fragrant punch. Set your intention, and choose from 11 alluring scents: French vanilla, sandalwood, oriental blossom, patchouli, musk, goddess of Egypt, cinnamon, rain, frankincense, potpourri, and bayberry. Perfect for keeping in guest bathrooms and beyond — and at an incredibly affordable price point — it’s all too easy to pick up a pack for every incense-obsessed friend you know. Price: $3

It doesn’t take a skin-care guru to know that sunscreen is the key to a killer complexion. So why not combine a friend’s love of vino with a little skin TLC? This wonderfully aromatic, oil-based sunscreen is created from Chardonnay grape seed oil, and, as the brand says, is “the world’s most indulgent sunscreen.” Enough said. Price: $22

From the team at Barr Hill Gin comes this delicious treat: indulgent raw honey, a key ingredient in the brand’s floral gin. Created without pasteurization, this complex honey is delicious spread on toast or mixed into a cup of holiday tea. For every jar sold, Barr Hill also donates one meal to Vermont Foodbank. Price: $13

It’s giving Old Hollywood, but in the best way possible. This black and white print adds a stylish elegance to any space, featuring shadowy imagery of one of the hottest cocktails right now: the Dirty Martini. Price: $52-$222

Take the guesswork out of entertaining this holiday season with these craft cordials. When mixing up cocktails for guests, it’s all too easy to get overwhelmed when shaking up individual drinks. To make the process quicker, indulge in these intriguing, gorgeously packaged mixers, with flavor combinations such as Pear & Rose with Pink Peppercorn, Hibiscus & Honeycomb, and Jalapeño & Mint. Price: $17

For fresh tonic water or artisanal soda at the pull of a lever, this tech-y gift is sure to delight. An elevated version of the classic SodaStream, this product offers an alternative to sugary sodas or wasteful single-use plastic. Plus, this thin (read: apartment-friendly!) machine features a sleek, vintage design that won’t look too shabby on a bar cart. Price: $170

There’s no shame in the game of a shower beer — until it spills everywhere. This gadget from Amazon secures cans, bottles, and wine glasses upright and easily attaches to tiles with a water-resistant suction cup. Add a luxurious bottle of bubble bath and scented candles for the ultimate spa gift. Price: $13

One of the newest hues of the cult-favorite Le Creuset is sure to be on the top of every foodie’s wish list. Sturdy, large enough to craft party-sized recipes, and oh-so chic, this ceramic Dutch oven — coming in three distinct sizes — provides the perfect way to mix up mulled wines or other warm holiday beverages. While it’s a bit on the pricier side, Le Cruset’s lifetime warranty ensures this gift will shine at intimate dinner parties for years to come. Price: $390-$460

These puzzles make for gorgeous decor and are “as fresh as a stirred Martini,” according to the brand. Culinary and drinks-inspired boxed sets — each more whimsical than the last — are the perfect way to spend time with pals over a couple glasses of wine. Price: $38

