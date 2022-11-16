There’s perhaps no better way to get into the “spirit” of the holidays than by picking out a sweet gift for loved ones. For the home bartender, collector, or spirits connoisseur in your life, there’s a seemingly endless array of tools, gadgets, and apparel to choose from during the season of giving.

From the longtime whiskey collector or agave aficionado to the friend who likes to sip in style, there’s a little bit of something for everyone. Fancy garnishes provide a sweet way to spruce up holiday tipples, while functional glassware ensures breakage-free holiday celebrations. To help simplify your search for the perfect present, read on for VinePair’s holiday picks for the spirits enthusiast in your life.

For those whose favorite part of a Martini is the snack garnish (you know who you are) these packaged olives knock it out of the park. Tangy garlic green, salty Kalamata, and spicy green olives all come without the juice, making them easy to take on the go without potential spillage. Use them to top off an elevated Martini or simply stash a pack in your bag for quick snacking between holiday events. Price: $30

Drink your tequila and wear it, too. With its stylish pocket and playful bottle icon complete with a gusanito (little worm), this lightweight terrycloth button down is made for the agave fan in your life. Pick this for the pal who’s always in #VacationMode. Price: $138

Send tidings of comfort and joy, the snail mail way. This holiday card — available in packs of one or 10 — is illustrated with bourbon bottles and cocktails, meaning you can send spirited thank you notes or well-wishes to each and every loved one this winter. Price: $5/card

Any bartender worth their salt knows the addition of bitters can make or break a cocktail, and Angostura is a staple at chic cocktail establishments and home bars alike. If you’re feeling bitter this holiday season, this pin is a knockout gift. Feel free to sport this accessory on a bartender apron, vintage denim jacket, or anywhere else you’d like to broadcast that you know a thing or two about crafting a good Old Fashioned. Price: $12

Your tequila shot just got a grownup makeover. This six-piece package of handmade shot glasses features funky, abstract designs in sapphire blue. What better way to ring in the New Year than by toasting in style? Price: $55

This one’s for the fidgety friend who’s always doodling or biting their nails. Instead, this holiday season, let them chew on something a little tastier. These flavored toothpicks are infused with barrel-aged Kentucky bourbon, providing a lovely digestif and peace of mind that nothing is stuck between their teeth. Price: $36

This dreamy set of shatter-proof glassware is a great fit for anyone moving into a new home, dipping their toe into “adulting,” or is known to break a glass or two during cocktail hour. Coming with four short and four tall glasses, this set ensures jolly holiday guests, no matter their beverage of choice. As a bonus for apartment or tiny-home dwellers, the shorter glasses nest into the larger ones, so running out of cabinet space is a non-issue here. Price: $173

Deck the halls with something boozy. This luxe bar cart ornament from Cody Foster & Co is so delightfully realistic, you might catch yourself reaching for one of the mini glasses inside. With its intricate detailing and hint of sparkle, you won’t mind that the bottles on this cart aren’t full-sized. Price: $45

High-end aperitifs require glassware that’s equally luxe. This handmade cordial glass brings an elegant vibe to those cozy dinner parties that evolve into late-night chatter. It holds a mere 1 and three-quarter fluid ounces for a sweet sip of amaro or after-dinner digestif, making it a great find for the drinker who has everything — except this. Price: $10/glass

