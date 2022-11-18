It’s safe to say that over the years, we’ve become spoiled with an abundance of coffee and tea options. With new shops, custom blends, and incredibly skillful baristas, coffee runs and tea stops have become just another part of our fast-moving days. But these drinks provide more than just the rocket fuel you need to get through the week; they’re relaxing moments of pleasure and deserve to be treated as such.

Just imagine how much better that cup of joe or matcha latte would taste if given the chance to slow down for maximum enjoyment. Now imagine being able to gift that warm, inviting feeling to the special people on your holiday gift list.

With no shortage of subscriptions and specialty collections, pinning down a gift that is genuinely unique can become a chore. But not to worry, we’ve gathered a few amusing gifts your caffeinated friends and family are sure to enjoy. From tech gadgets to relaxing tea kits you can take on the go, here are the best coffee and tea gifts to give for this season.

This pool float-inspired tea infuser is as cute as it is functional. Simply add your favorite loose tea leaves to the stainless-steel bowl, screw on the flamingo top, steep, and enjoy. Price: $16

Prepare yourself for a day of good vibes with this cool ‘70s-inspired mug. Coming in two contrasting color options, each with a fun Art Deco design, it’s perfect for coffee, tea, hot chocolate, or seasonal sips like mulled wine and eggnog. Price: $25/mug

There really is no better feeling than crafting your favorite espresso drink at home, and with this frother, you can do so at the touch of a button. Tiny in size but mighty in power, the Nano Foamer quickly froths milk to add the gorgeous texture we seek in our favorite macchiatos and beyond. Gift this to the at-home barista on your list, then ask for a cappuccino with extra foam. Price: $39

If your love for matcha is burning a hole in your wallet, consider this luxe kit as an alternative to takeout, and turn your buzzy habit into a calming ritual. Complete with a hand-blown glass cup and chasen bamboo matcha whisk, this kit will make waiting in long lines at big chains a thing of the past. Price: $55

The beauty of these blooming teas is truly unmatched. With 12 fragrant tea flowers that blossom when submerged in hot water, this variety pack offers a sipping experience that’s oh so easy on the eyes. We suggest pairing it with Teabloom’s clear teapot and mugs to show off those gorgeous blossoms. Price: $25

Brewed at 10 times the strength of regular coffee, these environmentally conscious instant coffee pods are as convenient as they are delicious. For its mixed roast offering, Cometeer worked with premium roasters all over the country to develop highly concentrated coffees that are flash-frozen to maintain freshness. When you’re ready to indulge, thaw one pod and pour it into a cup of hot water to enjoy — and don’t forget to recycle the capsule! Price: $79

When brewing, sipping, and savoring tea becomes a daily ritual, on-the-go options are a must. Luckily, this little nesting teapot is the perfect travel companion. It neatly unpacks to steep a small pot of loose leaf for one. Pack this along for weekend trips or train travel and enjoy a self-care moment anywhere. Price: $53

Beloved by many, Vietnamese coffee is rooted in its pour-over brewing style and robust flavor — and with a growing selection of specialty shops opening, it’s not hard to see why. Inside this kit, you’ll find everything you need to make a good cup of Vietnamese coffee, from the traditional Phin filter to stackable mugs. Although the coffee itself is not included, any one of Nguyen’s blends would make a great stocking stuffer. Price: $49

This cute espresso pot comes from the creative mind behind queer woman-owned, curated coffee company Couplet Coffee and was designed to be both fun and functional. Its playful cow print design is a nod to the brand’s approachable take on coffee, sans the snobbery. Price: $30

This electric mug with a built-in temperature regulator is great for office spaces with seemingly year-round A/C or for simply keeping your beverage hot on a chilly day. If you’re a slow sipper, add one to your desk or work-from-home space and relinquish your fear of tepid coffee for good. Price: $150

What these earrings lack in size, they make up for in style. Adorable and chic, this set is a dainty way to express your love for that brief moment of respite each afternoon known as tea time. Price: $15

Every tea lover knows the zesty yet lavish scent of bergamot and lemon means a delightful cup of Earl Grey is steeping somewhere close by. This handmade moisturizing bar soap has been infused with the essence of those classic ingredients, so your tea-obsessed BFF can lather up and relish in that relaxing moment all day long. Price: $10

Each product we feature has been independently selected by our editorial team. If you decide to make a purchase using the links included, we may earn a small commission.