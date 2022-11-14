The holidays are the perfect time to pamper our loved ones — or even ourselves — but selecting the perfect gift can be a feat that feels comparable to getting through the morning after one too many cocktails. With an abundance of drinking gadgets and gear on the market — from glassware and mixers to shakers and everything in between — narrowing down options for those nearest and dearest to us can often feel more stressful than enjoyable.

The holidays are meant to bring joy and cheer, as is drinking, for that matter, so shopping for the cocktail lovers in your life should never be a source of anxiety. From wearable cocktail memorabilia to bartending trinkets made for on-the-go mixology, we’ve got you covered. Here are 14 of the best cocktail-centric holiday gifts for your favorite imbibers.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

If you’re struggling to pick a gift for the cocktail connoisseur in your inner circle, look no further than Dale DeGroff’s aromatic bitters. Nicknamed “The Cocktail King,” DeGroff helped usher in a new wave of cocktail culture in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Now, you can emulate him from your very own home bar by using his Pimento Aromatic Cocktail Bitters to perfectly elevate a number of cocktails, including classics like the Manhattan. Price: $19

Forget naughty or nice — are you dirty or filthy? Martinis are having a moment right now, and nothing says adulthood like being excited about a new pair of socks. For the resident brine lover in your life, Wear Your Snacks’s Filthy Dirty Socks are the perfect way to say “olive you.” Price: $15

Looking to be more environmentally conscious in the New Year but not interested in flecks of paper sticking to your palate with every sip of iced coffee? Sofi Straws are for you. These compostable paper straws hold up perfectly in both hot and cold beverages without getting soggy or peeling off into your drink. As one of the few truly sustainable straw options on the market, these are sure to help you feel a little bit better about sipping that to-go Marg. Price: $12

If James Bond were to wear a pair of earrings, these would be the set taking up residence on his ears. These Shaken, Not Stirred Martini accessories are the perfect embellishment to any holiday outfit, and while we prefer our ‘Tinis stirred, these make for a perfectly fashionable way to show off your love of cocktails. Price: $48

This Michelada T-shirt, designed by artist Stacy Kiehl, is the perfect gift for the beer and hot sauce lover in your life. Kiehl, who draws inspiration from the bright colors of 1950s advertisements, playfully illustrates the cerveza preparada’s ingredients list with lovely depictions of a Mexican lager, tomato juice, limes, and more! It’s sure to be a welcome addition to any boozy T-shirt collection. Price: $32

Originally designed for the purpose of expressing finite amounts of spirits like absinthe or vermouth into cocktails, the atomizer has become a handy tool in the bartender’s arsenal. Available in 10 different colors, the Lisapack Atomizer is the perfect stocking stuffer for any burgeoning home bartender this holiday season. Price: $7

With trends like the Jalapeño Margarita and Jalapaño Rosé taking the internet by storm, it’s fair to say that spicy cocktails are on fire right now — pun intended. From Disco Inferno, Liquid Heat drops will help you stay on trend by allowing you to easily add a bit of spice to any drink, without the fuss — no de-seeding, muddling, or vigorous shaking necessary. Just be sure to proceed with caution; this blend of bird’s eye, Scotch bonnet, aji panca, and chiltepin chilis packs a punch. Price: $18

Designed to look like a miniature suitcase, the Traveling Bar Cart from Aged & Infused is the perfect pick for jet-setting mixologists. Equipped with two aluminum cups for shaking cocktails as well as two jiggers, a travel-sized bottle, a bar spoon, a deck of cards, and space for two full-sized liquor bottles, the Traveling Bar Cart ensures easy access to cocktails and entertainment. Price: $98

Ban.do’s Cocktails Tee is the perfect present for the cocktail lover in your life who always seems to be on a new kick. With delightful illustrations of cocktails like the Negroni, Gimlet, Mojito, and more, this shirt is ideal for those who love to revisit the classics. Plus, it’s made from extra-soft fabric and is already pre-shrunk, so no need to size up. Price: $36

Maison Balzac Martini Glass and Manhattan Glass

Everyone deserves a good cocktail glass. Handmade from borosilicate glass, the Martini and Manhattan glasses from Maison Balzac are the perfect vessels for any drinker with an eye for design. Permanently embellished with an olive in the base of the Martini glass and a cherry in the Manhattan glass, these are sure to impress those who love a cocktail with a great garnish. Price: $65/glass

Swizzle sticks are one of the easiest ways to level up your cocktail garnish game. From Joanna Buchanan, these lemon-topped tools are ideal for ensuring your cocktail ingredients stay properly combined until the last drop. Price: $98

In a last-minute gifting pickle? Fermented cocktails and garnishes have been gaining traction in recent months, and now, you can help your friends hop on the trend from their own home bars. The Pickling Kit from Fermentaholics allows one to easily produce up to three quarts of pickled veggies — all certified organic and Kosher. Price: $15

If you’re looking to save some space on your bar cart or just to make your life a little easier, the 10-in-1 bartending tool from True Brands is definitely for you. Equipped with a strainer, muddler, reamer, stirrer, bottle opener, corkscrew, jigger, channel knife, zester, and knife, there’s no cocktail this 10-in-1 tool can’t conquer. Stuff it in Dad’s stocking, or keep it for yourself — we won’t judge. Price: $51

For lovers of classic literature and classic cocktails — and for haters of water rings on wood furniture, for that matter — look no further than “Olive or Twist.” The board book contains a number of riffs on classic cocktails inspired by novels like “As I Lay Dying,” “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” and “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” Plus, each recipe is paired with a coaster that can be popped out of the book to protect your table from your cocktail’s condensation. Price: $14

Each product we feature has been independently selected by our editorial team. If you decide to make a purchase using the links included, we may earn a small commission.