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Cheese has long been an integral part of many cuisines. But in few cultures — pun intended — is cheese as important to everyday life as it is in France. The country ranks among the world leaders in per capita cheese consumption, with the average citizen downing roughly 60.3 pounds of the dairy product each year.

French lore says Charles de Gaulle, former president and leader of the Free French Forces, once boggled, “How do you govern a country that has 258 types of cheese?” If he was bewildered by that three-digit figure, the real number would’ve sent de Gaulle in a tailspin: The country is actually home to over 1,000 varieties of cheese.

To many consumers, diving into the French section of a local cheese shop or a monger’s market stand can be a little intimidating. Brie Fermier and Camembert are nearly identical in appearance, but what about flavor? What’s the difference between a Tomme Chebris and a Tomme de Savoie? With such a diversity of regional specialities, the category offers a boundless range of texture and flavor. Where some bring notes of barnyard musk in a soft, creamy bite, others feature mild and milky flavors in a firm slice.

To help distill down the vast world of French cheese, we plotted out 17 essential varieties on the flavor map below. We sorted the different types between two axes: from mild to funky, and soft to hard. Next time you find yourself in front of a host of French cheeses, consider this your guide for finding the ideal wheel.



*Image retrieved from VIRUL via unsplash.com